Spotless Brands continues growth in D.C., Maryland, Virginia area

BALTIMORE, Md. — Spotless Brands recently announced in a press release the acquisition of Pasadena Car Wash in the greater Baltimore, Maryland, area.

Spotless Brands will operate this location under the Flagship Carwash brand, which already operates 34 locations across Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Spotless Brands looks forward to providing the highest quality service, featuring Flagship Carwash’s scientifically-crafted soap proven to tackle unforgiving weather along the east coast, along with its soft-wash technology that’s safe to use on even the most luxurious of vehicles, reported the press release.

The new Flagship site is located at 8110 Hog Neck Rd. in Pasadena, Maryland.

The Spotless team will invest capital into this new location to significantly enhance and upgrade the current equipment, bringing its signature top-of-the-line technology to customers to improve their carwashing experience.