 Spotless Brands continues growth in D.C., Maryland, Virginia area
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Spotless Brands continues growth in D.C., Maryland, Virginia area

on

NYSCWA Fall membership meeting a success

on

Tommy's Express Car Wash plans development in San Antonio market

on

Market Focus: Haunted carwashes, fundraising during Halloween weekend
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Happy Halloween from United Auto Wash Video
play

Happy Halloween from United Auto Wash

Road to AAPEX: Episode 5 Video
play

Road to AAPEX: Episode 5

Current Digital Issue

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 134: Meet Car Wash Advisory

The founder of a growing M&A firm discusses his brand.

Wash Talk ep. 133: Meet Apple Growth Partners

Carwash leads from the CPA firm discuss a unique approach to business advisory.

Wash Talk ep. 132: Exec. Series — GO Car Wash

The COO of one of the nation's largest carwash chains discusses the successful year for GO Car Wash.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Spotless Brands continues growth in D.C., Maryland, Virginia area

 

on

BALTIMORE, Md. — Spotless Brands recently announced in a press release the acquisition of Pasadena Car Wash in the greater Baltimore, Maryland, area.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Spotless Brands will operate this location under the Flagship Carwash brand, which already operates 34 locations across Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Spotless Brands looks forward to providing the highest quality service, featuring Flagship Carwash’s scientifically-crafted soap proven to tackle unforgiving weather along the east coast, along with its soft-wash technology that’s safe to use on even the most luxurious of vehicles, reported the press release.

The new Flagship site is located at 8110 Hog Neck Rd. in Pasadena, Maryland.

The Spotless team will invest capital into this new location to significantly enhance and upgrade the current equipment, bringing its signature top-of-the-line technology to customers to improve their carwashing experience.

Advertisement

 “We are excited to broaden our reach along the East Coast and branch further into the Baltimore market,” said Christian Seem, COO. “We’re committed to bringing the newest in carwashing technologies to the Baltimore area, where customers can expect efficient and gentle carwashes, sure to make them as proud of their car as they were the first day they got it.”

 Spotless Brands continues to set itself up to scale to over 150 locations by the end of 2022.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Rainforest Car Wash opens 5th location

Carwash News: Driven Brands reports strong Q3 results

Carwash News: Woodie’s Wash Shack to host ‘Tunnel of Terror’

Carwash News: Take 5 Car Wash celebrates 17 grand openings in Colorado

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing