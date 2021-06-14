 Stolen car with child inside abandoned in front of carwash
Carwash News

Stolen car with child inside abandoned in front of carwash

 

on

DENVER — According to www.kdvr.com, police recovered Jaleel Jones, 2, from a stolen car that was stopped outside of Red Carpet Car Wash.

Jaleel was sleeping in the backseat of the car while the engine was running; his father, Marquis Jones, was parked next to the car, watching it while Jaleel’s mother was inside Walgreens picking up some drinks.

Then, an unknown person got in the running car and drove off.

Marquis said, “We were screaming, ‘My son is in there, my son is in there.’ I tried to jump on the hood.”

The carjacker was described as a bald male in his late 20s to 30s.

The suspect left the car in front of Red Carpet Car Wash, where employees noticed a man quickly walking away to the west before they realized what was happening.

An employee who did not want to be named said, “I noticed a white or Hispanic individual walking at a fast pace. About 15 minutes later, police showed up with their guns drawn, and we all backed up. They surrounded the car, and next thing I know, they were pulling a little kid out. It’s just awesome that they found the kid when they did, cause the kid could have been in a hot car and died.”

“I’m glad he did end up stopping,” Marquis said. “Hopefully he came to his senses and did see there was a child in the car. I’m glad he did pull over and left him in the car.”

Marquis said Jaleel had a small scratch on his cheek and seemed a little lethargic when they found him but was otherwise fine.

An Amber Alert had been issued for Jaleel when the car was stolen, and several tips came in from it, leading police to the location of the vehicle.

Read the original article here.

