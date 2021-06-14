Stolen car with child inside abandoned in front of carwash

DENVER — According to www.kdvr.com , police recovered Jaleel Jones, 2, from a stolen car that was stopped outside of Red Carpet Car Wash.

Jaleel was sleeping in the backseat of the car while the engine was running; his father, Marquis Jones, was parked next to the car, watching it while Jaleel’s mother was inside Walgreens picking up some drinks.

Then, an unknown person got in the running car and drove off.

Marquis said, “We were screaming, ‘My son is in there, my son is in there.’ I tried to jump on the hood.”

The carjacker was described as a bald male in his late 20s to 30s.

The suspect left the car in front of Red Carpet Car Wash, where employees noticed a man quickly walking away to the west before they realized what was happening.