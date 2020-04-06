See your carwash featured in PC&D

Connect with us
AKRON, Ohio — Does your carwash or detailing center stand out from your competitors’? Do you have a unique story about how you got started in carwashing or detailing?

If so, we want to hear from you.

As we continue to plan our editorial calendar for 2020, Professional Carwashing & Detailing is now accepting submissions for profiles.

To be featured, we would require a short interview either by email or phone as well as at least eight high-resolution photographs of the chosen carwash location you would like to have profiled (for those with multiple locations, please choose one site).

Please note that while we do cover new locations, the site should have been in operation for at least a couple months at the time of submission.

The deadline for submissions is rolling.

If you are interested in having your carwash profiled, please send the following information to Senior Editor Meagan Kusek at [email protected]:

  • Your name and title
  • Name of the carwash
  • Location of the carwash
  • Website (if applicable; if not applicable, please send your main social media link)
  • A few sentences explaining what makes your carwash unique.

To view some of our past profiles, click here.

