PLEASANTON, Calif. — Surf Thru Express Car Wash has announced the opening of its 21st location at 3598 Stanley Blvd., in Pleasanton, California, according to a press release.

The site features a 140-foot conveyor tunnel packed with the best carwashing equipment in the industry, the release continued.

Surf Thru would like to extend many thanks to Pat Riley and Brian Lewellen at Car Wash Technologies, Richard Castellow with MacNeil Wash Systems, Ronnie Silva at White Water Solutions, as well as Christopher Jones and Josh Nagel at DRB systems for making the project such a great success, the release noted.

The Pleasanton site reflects Surf Thru’s ongoing commitment to being the most sustainable carwash in the industry by recycling and reclaiming its wash water, by returning all waste to the sewer system and by using solar energy to create power to run the carwash, the release concluded.