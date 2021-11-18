Susquehanna Private Capital and industry veterans launch LUV Car Wash

PHOENIX — Susquehanna Private Capital announced that it is joining forces with seasoned industry leaders Darren Skarecky and JT Thomson to launch a nationwide express carwash platform called LUV Car Wash , according to a company press release. “The express carwash industry has amazing momentum and we are very excited about launching this new brand,” said Kyle Squillario, co-head and partner at Susquehanna Private Capital. “We see significant growth potential in building a national platform that is focused on elevating the customer experience and increasing operational efficiencies. We are delighted to be teaming up with such seasoned leaders as Darren and JT to launch this company together.” Skarecky will serve as CEO and Thomson will be president and chief development officer for LUV Car Wash.

Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, the company plans to invest heavily in building out its corporate infrastructure to support its future growth.

LUV Car Wash expects to deploy a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on acquisitions, partnerships and new site build outs.

“Darren and I love the carwash industry and plan to leverage our track record in this segment to create an amazing carwash company,” Thomson said. “Our focus will be on teamwork and having fun while creating a great guest experience.”

“We are excited to partner with Darren and JT and have been impressed with the level of professionalism and sophistication they bring to the highly fragmented carwash industry,” said John McGinley, vice president at Susquehanna Private Capital. “We look forward to supporting LUV Car Wash as the company continues to expand throughout the nation.”