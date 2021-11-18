 Susquehanna Private Capital and industry veterans launch LUV Car Wash
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Susquehanna Private Capital and industry veterans launch LUV Car Wash

on

EverWash acquires omniX Labs

on

Malco® Automotive launches KO Blue Car Wash

on

TSG Consumer Partners to acquire Super Star Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: Dryer Noise Control Video
play

Carwash Connection: Dryer Noise Control

Carwash Connection: Ensuring proper drying Video
play

Carwash Connection: Ensuring proper drying

Current Digital Issue

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 95: Mistakes Leaders Make

On this weeks episode, Meagan asks past podcast guests the same question: What mistakes do leaders make?

Wash Talk Ep. 94: Setting up for Carwash Success

Learn the process for planning and constructing a location that is built to win.

Wash Talk, Ep. 93: Previewing the Car Wash Show™ 2021

Senior Editor Meagan Kusek chats with the CEO of ICA who gives us a sneak peek of what to expect at the return of the show.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Susquehanna Private Capital and industry veterans launch LUV Car Wash

 

on

PHOENIX — Susquehanna Private Capital announced that it is joining forces with seasoned industry leaders Darren Skarecky and JT Thomson to launch a nationwide express carwash platform called LUV Car Wash, according to a company press release.
“The express carwash industry has amazing momentum and we are very excited about launching this new brand,” said Kyle Squillario, co-head and partner at Susquehanna Private Capital. “We see significant growth potential in building a national platform that is focused on elevating the customer experience and increasing operational efficiencies. We are delighted to be teaming up with such seasoned leaders as Darren and JT to launch this company together.”
Skarecky will serve as CEO and Thomson will be president and chief development officer for LUV Car Wash.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, the company plans to invest heavily in building out its corporate infrastructure to support its future growth.

LUV Car Wash expects to deploy a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on acquisitions, partnerships and new site build outs. 
“Darren and I love the carwash industry and plan to leverage our track record in this segment to create an amazing carwash company,” Thomson said. “Our focus will be on teamwork and having fun while creating a great guest experience.” 

“We are excited to partner with Darren and JT and have been impressed with the level of professionalism and sophistication they bring to the highly fragmented carwash industry,” said John McGinley, vice president at Susquehanna Private Capital. “We look forward to supporting LUV Car Wash as the company continues to expand throughout the nation.”

Advertisement

The all-new concept has its sights set on aggressive development and expects to open its first locations in Florida and Georgia by next month.

Additional locations in five markets are anticipated to follow in the next 90 days.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: G&G Industrial Lighting to present at The Car Wash Show™

Carwash News: OPW brands exhibit at The Car Wash Show™

Carwash News: ModWash carwash to open in fall 2022 in Tallmadge

Carwash News: Market Focus: Mammoth Holdings announces new leadership

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing