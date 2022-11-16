Bubble Bath partners with The Children’s Shelter to celebrate milestone￼ - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Bubble Bath Car Wash washed more than one million vehicles in a year for the first time, according to a company press release.

In celebration of the milestone, the local and family-founded business has collaborated with its customers to donate more than $13,000 to life-changing programs at The Children’s Shelter.

Washing a million cars has been a goal of the Lopez family since it opened its first carwash location on Babcock and Eckhert Rd. in 2008.

Manned by a team of four, the 127-foot automated wash tunnel washed 180,000 cars in the first year of operation.

Since then, the business has grown to six locations in San Antonio and employs more than 60 men and women.

“When we started the company, a million cars seemed so far away,” says Bubble Bath Car Wash President/CEO Nick Lopez. “As a local business, it is a massive achievement that was only possible with the support of our outstanding team and loyal customers. They know that by supporting Bubble Bath Car Wash, their investment will go back into the community. That has always been the Bubble Bath promise, and we are honored to partner with The Children’s Shelter on this milestone.”