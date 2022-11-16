Bubble Bath partners with The Children’s Shelter to celebrate milestone￼ - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Bubble Bath Car Wash washed more than one million vehicles in a year for the first time, according to a company press release.
In celebration of the milestone, the local and family-founded business has collaborated with its customers to donate more than $13,000 to life-changing programs at The Children’s Shelter.
Washing a million cars has been a goal of the Lopez family since it opened its first carwash location on Babcock and Eckhert Rd. in 2008.
Manned by a team of four, the 127-foot automated wash tunnel washed 180,000 cars in the first year of operation.
Since then, the business has grown to six locations in San Antonio and employs more than 60 men and women.
“When we started the company, a million cars seemed so far away,” says Bubble Bath Car Wash President/CEO Nick Lopez. “As a local business, it is a massive achievement that was only possible with the support of our outstanding team and loyal customers. They know that by supporting Bubble Bath Car Wash, their investment will go back into the community. That has always been the Bubble Bath promise, and we are honored to partner with The Children’s Shelter on this milestone.”
For many years, Bubble Bath Car Wash and The Children’s Shelter have partnered for the carwash’s penny program, giving customers the opportunity to round up their total by a penny and donate it to the family of services that The Children’s Shelter provides.
The million car milestone has helped the carwash almost double its previous donations to aid with foster care programs, family strengthening programs, mental health programs, and trauma-informed care.
“It is amazing what a million pennies can do,” says The Children’s Shelter CEO Asia Ciaravino. “We are honored that Bubble Bath Car Wash has supported our mission over the years and chose us to be their beneficiary for their million-car achievement. With support from local partners, we have the ability to serve more than 2,000 youth and families in crisis each year.”
To learn more about Bubble Bath Car Wash and its community commitment, visit https://thebubblebathcarwash.com/promise.
To explore ways to get involved with The Children’s Shelter, visit https://www.childrensshelter.org/.