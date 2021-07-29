Tesla releases software update with carwash mode

PALO ALTO, Calif. — According to www.electrek.co, on July 29th, Tesla started to push out a large, new software update to its fleet that includes several new features, including a carwash mode.

The new mode should help Tesla owners avoid previous issues that have come up when visiting the carwash.

Per Tesla’s original description, “Car Wash Mode closes all windows; locks the charge port; and disables windshield wipers, sentry mode, walk-away door locks and parking sensor chimes. For automatic car washes with conveyor belts, the Free Roll option shifts to Neutral and prevents the parking brake from automatically applying if you leave. To access Car Wash Mode, tap Controls > Service > Car Wash Mode.”

