 Tesla releases software update with carwash mode
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Tesla releases software update with carwash mode

on

Market Focus: Cheetah Clean Auto Wash breaks ground on mega site

on

Autowash celebrates 16th carwash location

on

Blowtorch-wielding burglar nearly burns down carwash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 42: Winter Prep for Carwashes Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 42: Winter Prep for Carwashes

Carwash Connection: Dwell time Video
play

Carwash Connection: Dwell time

Current Digital Issue

July 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 79: FAQs about Dilution Systems

Scott Campbell, global product manager for Hydro Systems, answers the five most commonly asked questions about dilution equipment.

Wash Talk Ep. 78: Explaining Chemical pH

This audio reading of “Explaining chemical pH” discusses proper titration for your carwash chemicals.

Wash Talk, Ep. 77: The Origins of Micro-scratches and Swirls

Greg Paul, a carwash owner from Los Angeles County, discusses where these surface mars really come from.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Tesla releases software update with carwash mode

 

on

PALO ALTO, Calif. — According to www.electrek.co, on July 29th, Tesla started to push out a large, new software update to its fleet that includes several new features, including a carwash mode.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new mode should help Tesla owners avoid previous issues that have come up when visiting the carwash.

Per Tesla’s original description, “Car Wash Mode closes all windows; locks the charge port; and disables windshield wipers, sentry mode, walk-away door locks and parking sensor chimes. For automatic car washes with conveyor belts, the Free Roll option shifts to Neutral and prevents the parking brake from automatically applying if you leave. To access Car Wash Mode, tap Controls > Service > Car Wash Mode.”

Read the original article here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash expands in Florida, acquires in Texas

Carwash News: EWC expands into Greater Pittsburgh

Carwash News: DRB Systems LLC to be acquired by Vontier

Carwash News: Iron Skillet Partners acquires 6 Carmel Car Wash locations

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing