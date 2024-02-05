 University of Tennessee’s Darby featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

University of Tennessee's Darby featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Darby rides shotgun, she shares about her studies abroad, her pre-game playlist and more as she experiences a carwash at ZIPS in Knoxville.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:
University of Tennessee’s Darby featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release that a new Car Wash Convos episode featuring Tess Darby, guard for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball team, is available on YouTube.

Darby dialogues with former Tennessee student-athlete Kenzie Couch who returns for Season 2 as ZIPS’ host of the popular series.

As Darby rides shotgun, she shares about her studies abroad, her pre-game playlist and what it’s like to play on a team with her sibling as they experience a carwash at ZIPS in Knoxville.

The Lady Vols have been on a winning streak over the last several weeks, thanks to Darby and other leaders on their team.

Darby is a senior guard in her fourth season and has compiled many accomplishments on and off the court in her tenure at Tennessee.

She ranks among the top 10 Lady Vols all-time for both three-pointers made and three-point field goal percentage.

Her 70 treys made in 2022-23 stand as the ninth-best all-time season total in UT women’s basketball history.

Darby has achieved SEC Academic Honor Roll every season and participated in the VOLeaders Academy in 2021-22. 

“We’re proud to support female student-athletes in our series and often find that their episodes are the most engaging and a true representative of the student-athlete’s personality and we see that play out in Tess’s episode today,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Vol Nation has such a strong supportive fanbase and we’re proud to join with our customers in cheering on student-athletes through our Car Wash Convos series,” she added. 

Tennessee fans get their moment to shine with the new ZIPS mobile app.

Customers can visit the App Store or Google Play from a mobile device and search ‘ZIPS Car Wash’ to start earning wash rewards and app-only deals.; plus, win big with a free wash just for joining.

ZIPS 22 student-athlete roster for the 2023-24 season was secured through a collaboration between LEARFIELD  and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse.

Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

