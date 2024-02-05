University of Tennessee’s Darby featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release that a new Car Wash Convos episode featuring Tess Darby, guard for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball team, is available on YouTube.

Darby dialogues with former Tennessee student-athlete Kenzie Couch who returns for Season 2 as ZIPS’ host of the popular series.

As Darby rides shotgun, she shares about her studies abroad, her pre-game playlist and what it’s like to play on a team with her sibling as they experience a carwash at ZIPS in Knoxville.

The Lady Vols have been on a winning streak over the last several weeks, thanks to Darby and other leaders on their team.

Darby is a senior guard in her fourth season and has compiled many accomplishments on and off the court in her tenure at Tennessee.

She ranks among the top 10 Lady Vols all-time for both three-pointers made and three-point field goal percentage.

Her 70 treys made in 2022-23 stand as the ninth-best all-time season total in UT women’s basketball history.

Darby has achieved SEC Academic Honor Roll every season and participated in the VOLeaders Academy in 2021-22.

“We’re proud to support female student-athletes in our series and often find that their episodes are the most engaging and a true representative of the student-athlete’s personality and we see that play out in Tess’s episode today,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Vol Nation has such a strong supportive fanbase and we’re proud to join with our customers in cheering on student-athletes through our Car Wash Convos series,” she added.

Tennessee fans get their moment to shine with the new ZIPS mobile app.

ZIPS 22 student-athlete roster for the 2023-24 season was secured through a collaboration between LEARFIELD and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse.

Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.