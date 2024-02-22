 RJ Davis featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

RJ Davis featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — University of North Carolina Tar Heel point guard sheds light on his off the court life.

By Jennifer Clements
Jennifer Clements is the group editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.
Published:
RJ Davis featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — ZIPS Car Wash revealed its latest episode of Car Wash Convos featuring RJ Davis, senior point guard on the University of North Carolina Men’s Basketball team and Tar Heel fan favorite, the company announced in a press release.

Davis is interviewed by former UNC student-athlete Kaitlyn Schmidt, who returns for Season 2 as ZIPS’ host of Car Wash Convos.

Schmidt recently graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s degree in media and journalism and takes fans on a fun journey through ZIPS Car Wash in Holly Springs, North Carolina, to learn a little more about Davis and his off the court persona.

“RJ has such a fun and relaxed personality, and it really shines in his episode,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We’re proud to partner with someone who is such a strong leader on his team, a favorite of fans all over the country and someone who pursues excellence in all of his endeavors,” she added. 

Davis is one of the top scoring guards in Carolina basketball history, ZIPS reports.

He has moved into the top 15 in all-time scoring and is third in three-pointers by a Tar Heel, is UNC’s all-time leader and ranks in the top 10 in ACC history in free throw shooting and leads the ACC in scoring this season.

He helped lead the 2022 Tar Heels to the Final Four, was Carolina’s co-MVP in 2023, is the only Tar Heel to ever have 10 or more assists in one NCAA Tournament game and score 30 points in the next and holds the UNC record for most consecutive games making multiple three-point field goals (currently 23 games).

Davis is a top candidate for All-America, ACC and National Player-of-the-Year honors.

“ZIPS is a great partner because we both have a drive for innovation, strive for excellence, and have fun along the way. I’m proud and excited to have Tar Heel Nation represented in this unique approach to NIL,” said Davis. 

ZIPS video-based series will feature two additional student-athletes from the University of North Carolina this academic year with a combined roster of 22 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 2.

ZIPS’ student-athlete roster was secured through a collaboration between Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities’ athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse.

Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

Tar Heel fans get their moment to shine with the new ZIPS mobile app.

Visit the App Store or Google Play from a mobile device and search “ZIPS Car Wash” to start earning wash rewards and app-only deals.

Plus, win big with a free wash just for joining and other exclusive offers from ZIPS.

