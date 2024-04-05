 The Car Wash Supply announces significant sale of dispensers to Mammoth Holdings

MIAMI — This sale marks a significant sale for the company, which has international distribution.

By Rich DiPaolo
MIAMI — According to a company press release, The Car Wash Supply is excited to announce the sale of several dozen of its Windshield Washer Fluid Dispensing Self Service Stations to Mammoth Holdings.

This sale marks a significant milestone for Miami-based The Car Wash Supply, which was founded by Domenico Prevete and has domestic and international distribution.

“The Car Wash Supply is delighted to announce that Mammoth Holdings is on board with us,” said Marco Marquez, national sales manager. “We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Mammoth Holdings and are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.”

For more information about The Car Wash Supply, click here.

By PCD Staff
