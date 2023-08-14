Car Wash Advisory represents Ducky’s on its sale

MIAMI — Car Wash Advisory, LLC announced in a press release the successful sale of Ducky’s Car Wash, located in Chicago, Illinois.

The CWA team represented Ducky’s Car Wash on the transaction.

This strategic sale marks a significant milestone for both the seller and the buyer.

Ducky’s Car Wash has been a cornerstone of the community, providing exceptional service and customer satisfaction for many years.

“The transaction represents a win-win situation, with the seller achieving their financial goals and the buyer making a valuable addition to their investment portfolio,” says John-Michael Tamburro, managing director at CWA.

To learn more or reach out to the CWA team, visit www.carwashadvisory.com.