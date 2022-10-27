Tidal Wave Auto Spa expands footprint into Tennessee

THOMASTON. Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa expanded its footprint to include Tennessee on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with new locations in Shelbyville and Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, according to a press release.

Tidal Wave’s Shelbyville location is now open at 111 N Side Circle, and the Lawrenceburg location is now open at 2101 N. Locust Ave.

To celebrate the grand openings and introduce Tidal Wave to the community, the company is offering free washes at both locations from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Tidal Wave will also be offering new members any monthly unlimited membership plan for just $9.99 for the first month — now through December.

“These are our first locations in Tennessee,” said Founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. “We’re excited to bring the convenience of our conveyor carwash, backed by industry leading car care technology to the folks in Shelbyville and Lawrenceburg. This is truly just the beginning of our story in Tennessee. In the coming months, we will open additional locations in Paris and Pulaski and have plans for continuous expansion through 2023.”