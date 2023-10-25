Tidal Wave Auto Spa expands to 200 locations with openings in North Carolina and Kentucky

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa announced in a press release the company has expanded their footprint to 200 locations this week with the opening of three-brand new washes in Greenville, North Carolina; Winchester, Kentucky; and Kinston, North Carolina.

This major milestone comes after several busy months of openings for the company, with 26 brand-new locations opened since August.

“This is an exciting time to be part of the Tidal Wave family,” said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. “Our company has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years and hitting 200 locations is a huge milestone worth celebrating. Each new location we open requires a significant amount of teamwork every step of the way, and I am incredibly proud of our team for their hard work and dedication that made reaching this milestone possible. Bringing our exceptional carwash experience to more people is what it is all about, and we are proud to serve more communities than ever before at each of our 200 locations.”

To celebrate the grand opening of three new locations this week, Tidal Wave is offering seven days of free carwashes at the new locations from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1.

This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners in-and-around these communities to experience Tidal Wave’s premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost.

Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during the grand opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for $9.97.

The three new locations can be found at:

102 E Arlington Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858;

460 Bullion Blvd., Winchester, KY 40391; and

4468 W Vernon Ave., Kinston, NC 28504.

Tidal Wave offers single wash options and unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget, and customers planning to wash more than once a month can save money by joining any of Tidal Wave’s Clean Club unlimited wash membership options.

Clean Club members can wash at any Tidal Wave location every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment – plus, save time with exclusive club member wash lanes.

Tidal Wave also offers family plans for individuals and families that need to wash multiple vehicles, and fleet plans that can be customized to fit a company’s unique wash needs.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, Georgia.

The company has 200 locations operating in 23 states across the South, Midwest and Northern United States.