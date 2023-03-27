 Tidal Wave Auto Spa announces opening of 3 new locations - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Tidal Wave Auto Spa announces opening of 3 new locations

THOMASTON, Ga. — Top 10 conveyor carwash company expands footprint in Kentucky, Nebraska and Tennessee.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Tidal Wave Auto Spa logo

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa opened three new locations this week in Radcliff, Kentucky; Gretna, Nebraska; and Athens, Tennessee, according to a press release.

Related Articles

To celebrate the grand openings, each of the three brand-new Tidal Wave locations offered free washes for a limited time.

Additionally, new members can join any monthly unlimited wash membership plan at these locations for just $9.99 for the first month — now through April.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in three states this week,” said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. “The new Gretna location is our fifth location serving the greater Omaha area and provides a convenient wash location for residents of southwest Omaha. While we’ve operated in Nebraska for several years, our journey in Kentucky and Tennessee began last year. The new Radcliff and Athens locations we’re built to serve communities we have not previously been a part of and that our team is looking forward to serving for years to come.”

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, Georgia.

In the years since, the company has expanded to over 145 locations in 21 states.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Super Star Car Wash expands into Colorado with first location in Falcon

PHOENIX — Additional locations will open intermittently with express washes in the Colorado Springs and Denver areas.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

PHOENIX — Keeping up the momentum from their rapid growth throughout 2022, Super Star Car Wash recently opened their first of nearly a dozen Colorado locations scheduled for 2023-2024.

This first location is open for business at 7525 Falcon Market Place, Falcon, CO 80831 and has already begun serving area residents, according to a press release.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Express Wash Concepts appoints chief development officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Van Bremen brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-performance teams and developing data-driven strategies across multiple industries.

By PCD Staff
WhiteWater Express acquires Bubble King Car Wash

HOUSTON — Bubble King will be rebranded under the WhiteWater Express banner and offer WhiteWater’s signature services.

By PCD Staff
Access Holdings’ Spotless Brands announces $600 million growth capital raise

BALTIMORE — The strategic growth capital investment will support the execution of Spotless Brands’ expansion strategy.

By PCD Staff
Kleen-Rite acquires vending machine manufacturer Laurel Metal Products

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The move will streamline the process of building and stocking Laurel products.

By PCD Staff
M&A, mergers, acquisitions

Other Posts

Turbo Tint’s Greg Goodman named IFA Franchisee of the Year

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Goodman has been a franchise owner in the Moran Family of Brands system for more than 25 years.

By PCD Staff
Matthews closes four-property express carwash portfolio in Iowa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Shine Shop Car Wash Portfolio was acquired by Rocket Car Wash, a national chain looking to expand.

By PCD Staff
Magnolia Wash Holdings opens new Whistle Express Car Wash

CANTON, Ga. — The express carwash operator adds to its portfolio of washes in Georgia, bringing its total to 12 locations.

By PCD Staff
PayRange launches #IHEARTPAYRANGE contest

PORTLAND, Ore. — One grand-prize winner will receive free purchases for a year; nine additional winners will receive free purchases for a month.

By PCD Staff