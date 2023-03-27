Tidal Wave Auto Spa announces opening of 3 new locations - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa opened three new locations this week in Radcliff, Kentucky; Gretna, Nebraska; and Athens, Tennessee, according to a press release.

To celebrate the grand openings, each of the three brand-new Tidal Wave locations offered free washes for a limited time.

Additionally, new members can join any monthly unlimited wash membership plan at these locations for just $9.99 for the first month — now through April.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in three states this week,” said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. “The new Gretna location is our fifth location serving the greater Omaha area and provides a convenient wash location for residents of southwest Omaha. While we’ve operated in Nebraska for several years, our journey in Kentucky and Tennessee began last year. The new Radcliff and Athens locations we’re built to serve communities we have not previously been a part of and that our team is looking forward to serving for years to come.”

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, Georgia.

In the years since, the company has expanded to over 145 locations in 21 states.