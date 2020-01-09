Connect with us
Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens eight new washes

 

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa wrapped up 2019 with a bang with the opening of eight new carwashes just in the month of December, bringing the total to 41 locations, according to a press release.

Six of the sites were newly constructed and two were acquisitions, the release continued.

The new locations span four different states, including Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Texas, the release added.

Five of the sites are in Georgia: Columbus on Veterans Pwky., Kennesaw, Lawrenceville and two sites in Warner Robins on Lake Joy Rd. and Watson Blvd., the release noted.

Other sites include: Hoover, Alabama; Lenoir, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas, the release stated.

The two acquisitions were Warner Robins, Georgia, (formally SqweeGeez) and Hoover, Alabama (formally Maxx Clean), the release concluded.

