Club Car Wash opens in Derby, Kansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash announced the grand opening of its 36th location at 2401 N. Rock Rd. in Derby, Kansas, according to a press release.

Club Car Wash opened its doors in Derby by supporting the Children’s Miracle Network at Ascensions Via Christi.

From Jan. 14-24, each customer can receive a free MVP Wash by donating $1 or more at the time of wash.

During this time, Club Car Wash will also be offering a three-month unlimited membership for $10 a month; this promotion is valid for purchase until March 14th.

The MVP Wash, which launched in select locations starting in December 2020, offers the addition of Club Ceramic coating to its menu.

Club Ceramic is a detail-grade product that bonds with the vehicle’s surface, leaving a slick, durable layer of protection with superior gloss.

Along with the Club Ceramic coating, the MVP Wash also includes a presoak, wheel brightener, spot free rinse, under body spray, wheel blaster, tire shine, triple polish, Foaminator© bath and high-power blowers.