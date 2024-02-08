 Whistle Express acquires 7 Louisville-area carwashes

Whistle Express acquires 7 Louisville-area carwashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The company also plans to partner with Clean Waves to develop an eighth Louisville-area location, to open later this spring.

By PCD Staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whistle Express announced in a press release it has acquired seven independently owned and operated carwashes in the Louisville, Kentucky, area that will become part of the fast-growing Whistle Express family.

Whistle Express acquired three Thomas Car Wash locations, three Clean Waves locations and one The Car Wash Company location, bringing the total number of Whistle Express locations nationwide to 120.

The company also plans to partner with Clean Waves to develop an eighth Whistle Express location in the Louisville area, to open later this spring.

“Louisville is a very dynamic market, and these acquisitions presented the perfect opportunity for us to leverage our industry-leading technology and operations to continue building our loyal fan base,” said Whistle Express CEO Jose Costa. “There’s just something about driving around in a clean car that makes everyone feel on top of the world. We believe everyone deserves those small wins, and our team is excited to deliver that feeling of victory to Louisville-area drivers.”

Under new leadership and with the backing of new investors, Whistle Express has grown to become the 10th-largest carwash operator in America, the company said, with plans to more than double its size in the next couple years.

Costa said the company will invest in converting the seven washes to Whistle Express locations in the coming months, including upgraded wash technology and new signage. The seven new Whistle Express locations are:

  • Thomas Car Wash locations at 2190 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy., 6511 Preston Hwy. and 5321 Preston Hwy., all in Louisville;
  • Clean Waves locations at 200 Pacer Dr. NW in Corydon, Indiana; 850 Lafollete Station Dr. in Floyds Knob, Indiana; and 5507 IN-62 in Jeffersonville, Indiana; and
  • The Car Wash Company at 1670 Alliant Ave. in Louisville.

For more information, visit www.whistleexpresscarwash.com.

Metro Express introduces Graphene wash package
University of Tennessee’s Darby featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos
