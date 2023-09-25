Tint World opens new location in Pensacola

PENSACOLATint World Automotive Styling Centers announced in a press release the company has expanded its service along the Gulf Coast with a new location in Pensacola, Florida.

Owned by John and Jennifer Mitchell, Tint World Pensacola, located at 6254 N W St., serves the Pensacola, Pace, Cantonment, Gulf Breeze, Avalon, Tiger Point, Bellview, Goulding and Lillian areas.

In addition to window tint solutions, Tint World offers automotive paint protection film, wheels and tires, audio and video, safety and security technology, custom lighting, detailing and more.

“We meet the needs of drivers and automotive enthusiasts in every category,” said John Mitchell. “Whether you’re looking for features to keep your family safe, eye-catching exterior upgrades or a competition audio system, Tint World provides high-quality products and service along with outstanding value.”

“John and Jennifer are passionate about serving the Pensacola community, and they’ve proven their commitment to Tint World’s world-class franchise system and processes,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “We offer franchisees unique support through training, technology, marketing and operations that position them for success.”

For more information, visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/fl/pensacola-161/.