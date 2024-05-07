 Tint World and XPEL announce partnership

Detailing

This collaboration will introduce the “Tint World powered by XPEL” range of co-branded products.

By Jennifer Clements
Jennifer Clements is the group editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.
Published:
Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has announced in a press release a partnership establishing Tint World as a global authorized XPEL dealer.

As a result, Tint World customers will now have access to XPEL’s protective film and coatings.

XPEL will also provide in-depth training and ongoing support, including advanced technology solutions, to ensure customers enjoy a premium experience, the company said. 

“The partnership allows XPEL to bring our cutting-edge paint protection films and other products directly to Tint World’s knowledgeable and informed customer network,” said Tony Rimas, VP of revenue of XPEL. “This is a great opportunity for XPEL to reach more potential customers and grow our business, as Tint World is an international one-stop shop for automotive aftermarket services and continues to rapidly expand its number of locations.” 

“We’re proud to partner with XPEL because we’re committed to empowering Tint World franchisees and providing customers with the best solutions from the top brands,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “This is a great opportunity for us to enhance the offerings available to Tint World franchisees and customers, and XPEL can connect with an audience that will help them continue to grow and innovate.” 

Detailing

Turbo Tint opens newest franchise in Kennesaw, Georgia

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — The brand has added eight new stores over the past year. This is the first store in Georgia and the 11th location in the country.

By PCD Staff
Published:
Turbo Tint opens newest franchise in Kennesaw, Georgia

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Moran Family of Brands announced in a press release its newest franchise location with a Turbo Tint store in Kennesaw, Georgia.

The new Turbo Tint franchise opened on Jan. 23 and is located in the Mack Dobbs Point Shopping Center at 2953 Cobb Pkwy. NW.

Army Reservist opens Tint World location in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — The store opening marks the company’s sixth Tennessee location.

By PCD Staff
Owner Gamaliel Martinez brings valuable military experience to the state’s sixth National Automotive Styling Centers franchise store
MPE Partners, Appearance Technology Group acquire P&S Detail Products

CLEVELAND and BOSTON — P&S offers a comprehensive portfolio of cleaners, dressings, polishes, waxes and coatings across its Pro Series and Double Black collections.

By PCD Staff
MPE partners logo
Tint World opens new location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Owners Scott and Susan Hellervik open Tint World Louisville, while planning two additional area locations.

By PCD Staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Owners Scott and Susan Hellervik open Tint World Louisville, while planning two additional area locations.
Tint World opens 22nd Texas location

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Owned by Kevin and Allyson McBreen, the new store will offer services to the northern San Antonio area.

By PCD Staff

Ziebart installs new corporate leadership team

TROY, Mich. — Automotive aftercare franchise announces three strategic promotions, including creation of chief growth officer and COO roles.

By PCD Staff
New Tub O’ Towels spray delivers degreasing power 

CLEVELAND — The new cleaner tackles oily, greasy surfaces, interior and exterior vehicle components, including wheel wells, parts, glass and much more.

By PCD Staff
Car detailing services market to register $68.8b by 2033

NEWARK, Del. — The report stated the rising trend of car enthusiasts and collectors is contributing to the expansion of the market.

By PCD Staff
detailing market report
Tint World location under new ownership

CHARLOTTE-MATTHEWS, N.C. — The location serves the Matthews, Rock Hill, Harrisburg, Concord, Pineville, Monroe, Indian Trail and Weddington areas.

By PCD Staff