Tint World and XPEL announce partnership

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has announced in a press release a partnership establishing Tint World as a global authorized XPEL dealer.

This collaboration will introduce the “Tint World powered by XPEL” range of co-branded products.

As a result, Tint World customers will now have access to XPEL’s protective film and coatings.

XPEL will also provide in-depth training and ongoing support, including advanced technology solutions, to ensure customers enjoy a premium experience, the company said.

“The partnership allows XPEL to bring our cutting-edge paint protection films and other products directly to Tint World’s knowledgeable and informed customer network,” said Tony Rimas, VP of revenue of XPEL. “This is a great opportunity for XPEL to reach more potential customers and grow our business, as Tint World is an international one-stop shop for automotive aftermarket services and continues to rapidly expand its number of locations.”

“We’re proud to partner with XPEL because we’re committed to empowering Tint World franchisees and providing customers with the best solutions from the top brands,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “This is a great opportunity for us to enhance the offerings available to Tint World franchisees and customers, and XPEL can connect with an audience that will help them continue to grow and innovate.”