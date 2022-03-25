 Tommy’s Express Car Wash holds 5th annual convention
Tommy’s Express Car Wash holds 5th annual convention

Carwash News

Tommy's Express Car Wash holds 5th annual convention

 

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash recently hosted its Annual Convention, Tommy Club, in San Antonio, Texas, according to a press release.

More than 350 franchisors, team members and staff were in attendance.

Highlights from the three-day event included the 5-year-old franchise surpassing 100 stores in operation which identifies the company setting industry records being the fastest ground-up new-build carwash, as stated in the press release.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opened 30 locations in 2021 and has 100 more slated to open in 2022.

The company reported that this growth pace is on track with other large retail brands such as Culver’s, Jimmy Johns and many more.

Tommy’s Express also announced another year of incredible growth.

In 2019, Tommy’s Express’s total wash volume was 3,578,343 vehicles.

Wash counts doubled in 2020 to 7,242,219 vehicles washed; a 16% increase in wash volume per site year-over-year.

By 2021, its total wash count more than doubled to 16,427,909.

Chief Executive Officer Alex Lemmen stated, “New franchise partners are the key to ongoing franchise growth, so we were excited to award 25 new franchise partners who committed to over 115 new sites. Our current family of franchise partners redoubled their commitment to growth, leading to same-store results that were up 39% over the prior year and washed more than 16 million cars in 2021. Our exponential growth opens doors for our team members and associates to step up into new roles and leadership positions that accelerate us into 2022 and beyond.”

To support this growth, Tommy’s added over 150 additional personnel to its teams that drive and support the Tommy’s Express and Tommy Car Wash Systems brands.

The franchise also announced that along with many smaller fundraising initiatives at both the corporate and franchise levels, they came together as a company to donate more than $135,000 to the global non-profit organization Water Mission in 2021.

The gift sets a new record and is more than all the prior year’s contributions combined, living up to the brand promise of enriching lives, adding value and serving communities.

Tommy’s Express is on a growth path of having 500 carwashes operating by 2024.

