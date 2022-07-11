 Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens three new locations
Tommy's Express Car Wash opens three new locations

Carwash News

Tommy's Express Car Wash opens three new locations

 

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced in a press release the opening of three locations in June 2022.

Located in Venice, Florida, Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Slidell, Louisiana, these locations bring the total number of facilities to 117.

The press release noted that Tommy’s Express facilities use the most modern equipment, providing faster, safer and more sophisticated carwashing.

The machinery automatically adjusts to every vehicle’s size and shape to ensure that every surface is clean.

The dual belt conveyor makes it easy to enter and leave the wash with the ability to wash aftermarket tires and duallies.

Smiling faces, an easy loading conveyor belt and a wide-open wash tunnel create an enjoyable and non-claustrophobic wash experience.

Low energy use and reclaimed water make these carwashes good for the planet as well.

Tommy’s Express’ wash process has been developed over 50 years and uses proprietary equipment and detergents designed to keep vehicles looking fresh.

Customers should expect quick service even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the carwash tunnel, a menu of products and services with free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site.

The TOMMY CLUB unlimited wash memberships are available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app, allowing member vehicles to automatically be admitted to the wash via a proprietary license plate reader system.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash has an additional 400-plus locations in the pipeline with around 25 more locations opening in the second half of 2022.

