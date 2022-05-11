 Tommy's Express leadership educates trade show attendees about technology, innovation
Carwash News

Tommy’s Express leadership educates trade show attendees about technology, innovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Leadership from Tommy’s Express spoke about how technology and innovation are leading the industry in a breakout session.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2022 Car Wash Show™ attendees learned from the world’s busiest single-tunnel carwash operators, a Tommy’s Express press release stated.

President and CIO, Ryan Essenburg and CEO, Alex Lemmen presented in front of standing-room-only breakout sessions during the annual carwash trade show.

During Monday’s Pitch™ 60 breakout in Nashville, Ryan Essenburg captured the audience with his presentation on The Fundamentals of Express Car Wash Success for Maximizing Returns. The information-packed session touched upon the importance of utilizing technology for site selection, car processing, member convenience, marketing and customer retention.

He hit hard on the fact that in recent months a technological leap has obsoleted older carwashes, giving advantages to new washes.

Technology in carwashing is a consolidation trend making it harder for small chains to compete all the while inconsistent sites have made it hard for consolidators to build brands. The bottom line — the face of this industry is changing as technology is driving the future.

The other trend we heard throughout the show was staggering growth, fueled by consumers with more disposable income and investors who are interested in the industry’s minimal labor, high volume and quick return on the investment business model.

Tommy’s Express CEO, Alex Lemmen, explained, “Many underserved markets play an advantage to new growing investors as ‘hot’ money is gobbling up mom and pop locations with outdated technology. They are missing the target by investing in ‘diners’ while ‘fast food’ rolls out.”

With 50 years of carwash equipment development and manufacturing under its belt, Tommy Express Car Wash Systems tailors equipment to be the tools of your individual success while the Tommy’s Express team has figured out the secret sauce to new investor success and franchising. 

Tommy’s Express locations have become fan-favorite car care destinations in cities around the U.S., thanks to their focus on customer experience, convenience and wash quality.

The signature 130-foot wash tunnels are designed to be striking, with corner towers, a rounded transparent roof, prominent branding and full-size windows running down the length of the wash tunnel. 

Tommy’s Express guests and members receive quick service even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the carwash tunnel and an excellent menu of products and services with free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site.

TOMMY CLUB unlimited wash memberships are available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app, allowing member vehicles to automatically be admitted to the wash via a proprietary license plate reader system.

