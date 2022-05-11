Tommy’s Express leadership educates trade show attendees about technology, innovation

Click Here to Read More

President and CIO, Ryan Essenburg and CEO, Alex Lemmen presented in front of standing-room-only breakout sessions during the annual carwash trade show.

During Monday’s Pitch™ 60 breakout in Nashville, Ryan Essenburg captured the audience with his presentation on The Fundamentals of Express Car Wash Success for Maximizing Returns. The information-packed session touched upon the importance of utilizing technology for site selection, car processing, member convenience, marketing and customer retention.

He hit hard on the fact that in recent months a technological leap has obsoleted older carwashes, giving advantages to new washes.

Technology in carwashing is a consolidation trend making it harder for small chains to compete all the while inconsistent sites have made it hard for consolidators to build brands. The bottom line — the face of this industry is changing as technology is driving the future.