Truck runs over, crushes sedan in carwash

TAUNTON, Mass. — According to boston.cbslocal.com, a pickup truck rammed into a bay at Prestige Car Wash on the afternoon of Dec. 29th, coming to rest on a sedan’s roof and pinning a teenager inside.

“If you don’t believe in miracles or angels, believe it now,” said Prestige’s Manager Nicole Teles.

Surveillance video shows a 2019 GMC Sierra peeling out of a vacuum stall in reverse, eventually crashing into a self-serve bay and stopping on top of the car inside, the article noted.

The crash left a teenage woman pinned in the back seat of a 2013 Ford Focus, the article added.

A man was outside the car washing it at the time but was able to dodge the oncoming truck; the woman was sitting in the front seat, but when she saw the truck coming, she jumped into the back seat, the article stated.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, but neither was seriously injured, the article continued.

“Considering the significant damage to the vehicles involved it is remarkable that no one was seriously injured in this incident,” Police Chief Edward Walsh said. “We are grateful that everyone is okay.”

Firefighters had to use special tools to safely free the woman from the pinned car, the article noted.

The driver of the pickup truck had been reinstalling his floor mats after vacuuming, and one of them became stuck above the accelerator, the article stated.