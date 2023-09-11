Turbo Tint opens second location in Oklahoma City

Greg Goodman and his son, Chandler, are owners of the Turbo Tint store Oklahoma City.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Moran Family of Brands announced in a press release its newest franchise location with the addition of the second Turbo Tint store in Oklahoma City.

The new Turbo Tint Oklahoma City North store officially opened on Sept. 5 and is located at 2816 NW 164th St.

The first Turbo Tint store in the U.S. opened at 11700 S Western Ave. in October 2020.

The two stores are approximately 25 miles apart, allowing them to service customers from both sides of town, including the growing Northwestern part of the city.

Turbo Tint North Oklahoma City will be owned by Greg Goodman and his son, Chandler.

Greg Goodman created the working concept and collaborated with executives from Moran Family of Brands to develop the Turbo Tint quick service business.

He has been a business owner in Oklahoma City since 1985 and has been a Moran franchisee for more than 25 years with the original Alta Mere Auto Care franchise.

With the opening of the second store in town, Chandler Goodman will become director of operations and oversee the daily operations of both locations.

Greg will coordinate area development for Turbo Tint’s company-owned stores and work with the home office to train and support new and existing franchisees.

The Goodmans will also host and train new installers from across the country on site at their store for three days prior to the start of their employment.

“We have received a tremendous response from customers across Oklahoma City as we first tested the concept and officially opened our doors almost three years ago,” said Greg Goodman. “The Oklahoma City market is very extensive and adding a second location enables us to cover a wider area to service customers in a more convenient way.”

The newest store in Oklahoma City is the seventh Turbo Tint location in the country.

After launching its first store in 2020, the brand added two locations in Florida last year before opening three other stores (Austin, Texas; Metairie, Louisiana; and Cary, North Carolina) this year.

The company anticipates having 18-21 franchise locations operating by the end of 2023.

“Greg and Chandler were instrumental in the creation of Turbo Tint and we are proud to continue our excellent relationship with them as they open their second store in Oklahoma City,” said Peter Baldine, president of Moran Family of Brands. “After learning about the business from his father, Chandler will do a great job overseeing the operations of both stores. In his new role, Greg will be a tremendous asset to the national growth and development of the Turbo Tint brand.”

Both Turbo Tint locations in Oklahoma City will operate Tuesday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Turbo Tint specializes in automotive and architectural window tinting solutions. Under the brand’s concept, customers can purchase a tint package and schedule an appointment online. When they arrive for service on their vehicle, they will only need to select their desired shade of window film. The entire installation process is completed in one hour or less.

In addition to automotive and architectural window tinting solutions, Turbo Tint locations also offers paint protection services.

All Turbo Tint locations feature a modern and spacious customer waiting area featuring oversized leather chairs, flatscreen TVs and computer workstations with free Wi-Fi in front of a cozy fireplace setting.

While waiting for their tint installation, customers can enjoy complimentary premium coffee, beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks.