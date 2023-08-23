 Ultimate Shine Car Wash announces grand opening of Ohio location

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — This new carwash marks Spotless Brands’ 20th location to operate under the Ultimate Shine Car Wash brand and the second to open in Ohio.

By PCD Staff

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Ultimate Shine Car Wash, a portfolio company of Spotless Brands, announced in a press release the opening of its location at 3761 Northpointe Drive in Zanesville, Ohio.

In celebration of their newest carwash, Ultimate Shine is inviting the community to a grand opening weekend, Sept. 8-10.

The event will kick off with a ribbon cutting Friday morning in partnership with the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce starting at 9:00 a.m.

Kona Ice will be available Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; radio favorite 107.3 WYBZ FM will broadcast Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 

Ultimate Shine will offer special promotions and activities to celebrate the grand opening week, including free Ceramix ca washes with text opt-in and discounted monthly memberships of $9.95 for the first month.

This new carwash marks Spotless Brands’ 20th location to operate under the Ultimate Shine Car Wash brand and the second to open in Ohio. 

Ultimate Shine’s wash tunnels feature industry-leading technology, including self-cleaning foam brushes, an advanced drying system with Buff & Dry equipment, and a signature “Ultimate Fusion” paint sealant process, promising to leave customers with a clean, dry, shiny car every time. 

“We’re excited to continue to broaden our reach across the state of Ohio with a team that is passionate about providing a quality wash to their community,” said Wade Sharp, Ultimate Shine general manager and vice president. “We look forward to offering the Zanesville community a fast, convenient, quality carwash.” 

Ultimate Shine is committed to not only leaving drivers with a clean, dry and shiny vehicle, but is also dedicated to the community and the environment.

Ultimate Shine utilizes only biogradable cleaning agents in the washing process and uses advanced water reclamation technology to reuse water whenever possible. 

In addition to the high-quality wash customers can depend on, each Ultimate Shine location provides free towels, vacuums, mat cleaners, compressed air and glass cleaners.

Customers can also join the Monthly Wash Club, a membership program featuring unlimited washes for a low monthly cost, and the Corporate Fleet Wash Program, offering discounted rates for dealerships or companies with multiple vehicles to keep fleets clean for a reasonable price. 

