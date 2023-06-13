 Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Orange Park, Florida

Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Orange Park, Florida

By PCD Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mr. Clean Car Wash announced in a press release that it opened its newest wash in Orange Park, Florida, on June 2.

The state-of-the-art facility features a 110-foot tunnel with 18 self-serve vacuum lanes.

This marks the company’s 10th express location and 14th location overall.

During the grand opening, Mr. Clean Car Wash offered free carwashes and saw over 4,000 cars.

Customers could also get a discounted first month of unlimited washes for only $0.99.

The site hosted a ribbon cutting with the Clay County Chamber of Commerce.

“Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests and takes pride in being a trusted brand across the country,” said Bruce Arnett, Jr., CEO of Carnett’s Management Company, the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash. He adds, “We are so excited to open this new location in the Orange Park area.”

“This marks our fifth store in Florida,” said Mr. Clean Car Wash’s CEO, Mark Peaks. “We are so excited to bring this wash to Orange Park and join this community.”

*Some photos are courtesy of Clay County Chamber of Commerce Florida.

