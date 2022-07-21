In this edition of Wash Talk’s ongoing leadership series, five past guests from previous podcast episodes return to answer the same question: What is the #1 trait you look for when hiring?

The following industry leaders are included in this episode: Dan Flatley, president of Suds Creative.

Thomas Coffman, CEO of Miracle Real Estate Partners.

Hernani Alves, founder of Turbo Shine Car Wash and Balanced IQ Leadership.

Jack Cooney, CEO of Pink Bird Car Wash.

Jonathan Kierman, executive vice president of Super Star Car Wash. For these market expert’s insights and suggestions on the pressing topic of hiring and talent retention, be sure to listen to the full episode here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

