 Wash Talk ep. 124: The Most Valuable Carwasher Iona Kearney
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Wash Talk ep. 124: Meet Iona Kearney

on

Wash Talk ep. 123: Appreciating Carwash Employees

on

Wash Talk ep. 122: Marketing Opportunities with Towels

on

Wash Talk ep. 121: Leadership Series — #1 Hiring Trait
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview

PC&D Unscripted ep. 75: The Power of Cordless Equipment Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 75: The Power of Cordless Equipment

Current Digital Issue

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 124: Meet Iona Kearney

The 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher reflects on her time in carwashing.

Wash Talk ep. 123: Appreciating Carwash Employees

Following the announcement of the 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher, we look at what makes carwash employees special.

Wash Talk ep. 122: Marketing Opportunities with Towels

The founder of Towels by Dr. Joe explains why towel marketing can be lucrative for carwash businesses.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 124: Meet Iona Kearney

 

on

The 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher reflects on her time in carwashing.
Advertisement

Today on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, we catch up with the 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher, Iona Kearney.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Iona is the operations manager with Speedy Sparkle Car Wash, a Colorado-based carwash that she started washing cars with when she was just 14.

In the interview, Iona discusses the importance of employee evaluations and gives advice to other carwash managers.

Listen to the episode here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement

Read the profile on the 2022 MVC in the August issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine or find it here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 119: Big draw vacuums

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 118: Hiring, culture and leadership

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 117: Conveyor belts

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 116: Successful expansion

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing