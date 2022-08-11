Wash Talk ep. 124: The Most Valuable Carwasher Iona Kearney

Today on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, we catch up with the 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher, Iona Kearney.

Click Here to Read More

Iona is the operations manager with Speedy Sparkle Car Wash, a Colorado-based carwash that she started washing cars with when she was just 14.

In the interview, Iona discusses the importance of employee evaluations and gives advice to other carwash managers.

Listen to the episode here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.