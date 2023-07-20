Wash Talk Ep. 162: Carwash chemistry with Stinger Chemicals

Grab your lab coat and goggles, today, we’re talking chemistry! Warren Davis, co-founder, president and CEO, and Fritz Seewald, co-founder and executive vice president of Stinger Chemical Corporation discuss how carwash operaters can control costs through chemistry.

They also share advice for becoming a successful carwash operator as well as what they see for the future of carwashing and detailing.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Fritz Seewald, co-founder and executive vice president (left) and Warren Davis, co-founder, president and CEO, of Stinger Chemical Corporation join Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s Brian Ankney in the Babcox Media Studios.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.