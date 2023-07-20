 Wash Talk Ep. 162: Carwash chemistry with Stinger Chemicals

The co-founders of Stinger Chemicals discuss how owners can control costs through chemistry. They also share advice on carwash success.

By Brian Ankney

Grab your lab coat and goggles, today, we’re talking chemistry! Warren Davis, co-founder, president and CEO, and Fritz Seewald, co-founder and executive vice president of Stinger Chemical Corporation discuss how carwash operaters can control costs through chemistry.

They also share advice for becoming a successful carwash operator as well as what they see for the future of carwashing and detailing.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Fritz Seewald, co-founder and executive vice president (left) and Warren Davis, co-founder, president and CEO, of Stinger Chemical Corporation join Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s Brian Ankney in the Babcox Media Studios.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

