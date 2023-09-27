Wash Talk Ep. 170: Steve Savastano of ACCESS Rudolf Technologies

Steve Savastano, the CEO of ACCESS Rudolf Technologies, joins PC&D’s Brian Ankney in the Babcox Media studios to discuss how silicone-based products and reactive polymers have been developed for the auto care industry.

For more information, visit accessrudolftech.com.

