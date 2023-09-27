 Wash Talk Ep. 170: Steve Savastano of ACCESS Rudolf Technologies

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Video

Wash Talk Ep. 170: Steve Savastano of ACCESS Rudolf Technologies

Steve Savastano talks chemistry with PC&D but this conversation is anything but dry. Get a look behind the science of shine.

Avatar
By Brian Ankney

Steve Savastano, the CEO of ACCESS Rudolf Technologies, joins PC&D’s Brian Ankney in the Babcox Media studios to discuss how silicone-based products and reactive polymers have been developed for the auto care industry.

Related Articles

For more information, visit accessrudolftech.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

You May Also Like

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 162: Carwash chemistry with Stinger Chemicals

The co-founders of Stinger Chemicals discuss how owners can control costs through chemistry.
They also share advice on carwash success.

Avatar
By Brian Ankney

Grab your lab coat and goggles, today, we’re talking chemistry! Warren Davis, co-founder, president and CEO, and Fritz Seewald, co-founder and executive vice president of Stinger Chemical Corporation discuss how carwash operaters can control costs through chemistry.

They also share advice for becoming a successful carwash operator as well as what they see for the future of carwashing and detailing.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Wash Talk Ep. 161: The untapped potential of IBAs with Jason Hayes

Jason Hayes of Leadership Industries talks about profitability outlooks as well as other issues and solutions for monthlies at IBAs.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 160: Macro trends with Harry Caruso

Hear Caruso’s insights on the market and learn what carwash operators need to know heading into the second half of this year.

By PCD Staff
Wash Talk Ep. 159: John Neyland Jr. of CarWash Robotics

John Neyland Jr. shares how automation is revolutionizing the way carwashes operate.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 158: Talkin’ membership trends with Max Pulcini

Listen or watch as host Rich DiPaolo and Max Pulcini of EverWash discuss important information to track when it comes to carwash membership.

By Rich DiPaolo

Other Posts

Wash Talk Ep. 157: Jax Kar Wash’s 70th, breaking leadership news

Host Rich DiPaolo and Jason Milen of Jax Kar Wash discuss a milestone anniversary and more company news.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 156: True or False with Harry Caruso

Harry Caruso of Car Wash Advisory is on the hot seat answering questions on the carwashing marketplace.

By PCD Staff
Wash Talk Ep. 155: Rinsed announces Series B financing from VMG Technology

Host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Austin Esecson of Rinsed to follow up on the company’s announcement of $20 million in Series B financing from VMG Technology.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 154: Saving through a cost segregation study

Rich DiPaolo and Sean Lichterman discuss ways to maximize a carwash operator’s tax benefits through a cost segregation study.

By Rich DiPaolo