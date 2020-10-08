Wash Talk Ep. 40: Ice, Ice ‘Bayby’

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Ice, ice ‘bayby,’” by Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, which was featured in the January 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses how to prevent your carwash from freezing over during the winter.

Click Here to Read More

In this article, Kusek spoke with industry experts:

The staff from Kleen-Rite Corp.

Dave Edwards, owner of The CAR WASH on Hamlin Hwy and The CAR WASH On Rt 6.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.