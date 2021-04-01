 Wash Talk Ep. 62: Spring Carwashing | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 62: Spring Carwashing

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Spring carwashing,” by Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, which was featured in the May 2018 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses services you can offer to combat spring’s particular problems, such as pollen and bugs.

In this article, Kusek spoke with the following experts:

  • Justin Alford, owner of Benny’s Car Wash, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Dennis Kornoelje, sales manager for Magic Finish Professional Car Care Products and
  • Doug Marquis, vice president of business development at Cleaning Systems Inc. – Lustra.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

