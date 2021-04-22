Wash Talk Ep. 65: Global Carwash Trends

This episode of Wash Talk is sponsored by Mark VII Equipment. Mark VII is the North America subsidiary of WashTec AG of Germany, the world’s leading provider of innovative solutions for all aspects of vehicle washing. It has over 1,800 employees in more than 80 countries who shape the future of the carwash business. Its products, processes and solutions offer operators and end customers alike outstanding results and experiences.

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Arthur Wessels, executive vice president and head of global key accounts for WashTec, to discuss the different trends in carwashing around the world for 2021 and beyond.

Wessels not only notes the differences between the North American and European markets but also explains where growth is happening the most in the world.

