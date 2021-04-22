 Wash Talk Ep. 65: Global Carwash Trends
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Newsmakers 20: DRB acquires Washify Video
Newsmakers 20: DRB acquires Washify

PC&D Unscripted 31: Will a National Carwash Brand Emerge? Video
PC&D Unscripted 31: Will a National Carwash Brand Emerge?

Current Digital Issue

April 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Wash Talk Ep. 65: Global Carwash Trends

Arthur Wessels, executive vice president and head of global key accounts for WashTec, discusses the different trends in carwashing around the world for 2021 and beyond.

Wash Talk Ep. 64: Creating Chemical Safety Zones

Wash Talk Ep. 63: Pandemic and Regulations Management

Wash Talk Ep. 65: Global Carwash Trends

Sponsored by Mark VII

This episode of Wash Talk is sponsored by Mark VII Equipment. Mark VII is the North America subsidiary of WashTec AG of Germany, the world’s leading provider of innovative solutions for all aspects of vehicle washing. It has over 1,800 employees in more than 80 countries who shape the future of the carwash business. Its products, processes and solutions offer operators and end customers alike outstanding results and experiences.

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Arthur Wessels, executive vice president and head of global key accounts for WashTec, to discuss the different trends in carwashing around the world for 2021 and beyond.

Wessels not only notes the differences between the North American and European markets but also explains where growth is happening the most in the world.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

