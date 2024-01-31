Wash Talk Ep. 185: Greg Tischner of Fuji Electric

Host Brian Ankney sits down with Greg Tischner from Fuji Electric in the Babcox Media studios for Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s Wash Talk.

Greg discusses the diverse applications of Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) and emphasizes how quality and reliability are crucial for carwash owners when selecting VFDs.

They also dive into how touchscreens, another focus of Fuji Electric, are used at various stages of the carwash process, providing an intuitive interface for operators, displaying customer selections and diagnostic information.

