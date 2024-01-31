 Wash Talk Ep. 185: Greg Tischner of Fuji Electric

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 185: Greg Tischner of Fuji Electric

Greg Tischner from Fuji Electric provides insights into the technical aspects and importance of VFDs and touchscreens in carwash systems.

Avatar
By Brian Ankney
Greg Tischner from Fuji Electric

Host Brian Ankney sits down with Greg Tischner from Fuji Electric in the Babcox Media studios for Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s Wash Talk.

Related Articles

Greg discusses the diverse applications of Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) and emphasizes how quality and reliability are crucial for carwash owners when selecting VFDs.

They also dive into how touchscreens, another focus of Fuji Electric, are used at various stages of the carwash process, providing an intuitive interface for operators, displaying customer selections and diagnostic information.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

You May Also Like

Phil Marquart from Dencar discusses the evolving landscape of carwash technology
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 176: Vets in carwashing with Brian Krusz

Host Rich DiPaolo and Brian Krusz of Sgt. Clean Car Wash discuss military veterans in the carwashing industry, as well as Krusz’s personal experience as a Marine, his commitment to hiring and mentoring veterans and much more.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Brian Krusz, co-founder and director of growth and development at Sgt. Clean Car Wash. The conversation revolves around military veterans in the carwashing industry. Krusz discusses his personal experience as a Marine, his commitment to hiring and mentoring veterans, his involvement in 23rdveteran.org and much more. The episode also delves into Krusz's impactful trip to Poland and concludes with insights on how carwash owners and operators can best support veterans.

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
Wash Talk Ep. 175: Jim McCarthy of J Squared Systems

By carefully considering the type of lighting, longevity and innovative features, carwash owners can create a memorable and inviting environment for their customers.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 174: EWC secures $150 million incremental credit facility

John Roush shares his perspective on what operational excellence means to his business and the current state of the carwash market.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 173: The rise of mini carwash tunnels

Host Rich DiPaolo and Ben Branam from AutoBrite dive into the exciting potential of building or converting to mini tunnels in the carwash industry.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 172: Driving more member ‘at bats’

Host Rich DiPaolo talks with Brian Mattingly of Welcomemat about strategies for increasing member engagement, with a focus on identifying and retaining champion members.

By Rich DiPaolo

Other Posts

ICYMI: A look back on the Road to AAPEX

Binge the full season. Watch how ASE-certified technician Joe Keene fixes up a rare Lincoln Blackwood and then hits the Lincoln Highway.

By PCD Staff
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 10: Where the road ends and the show begins

Be sure to watch the conclusion of this year’s Road to AAPEX.

By PCD Staff
Road to AAPEX, season 2, episode 10
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 9: The roads that connect us

As Joe Keene toils away on the Blackwood, Editor David Sickels investigates a different type of automotive connection: Telematics.

By PCD Staff
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 8: Paving the way for automotive innovation

Watch to see how far automotive innovation has brought us to get to where we are today, and where it might take us tomorrow.

By PCD Staff