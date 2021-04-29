 Wash Talk Ep. 66: High Carwash IQ
Wash Talk Ep. 66: High Carwash IQ

Wash Talk Ep. 65: Global Carwash Trends

Wash Talk Ep. 64: Creating Chemical Safety Zones

Wash Talk Ep. 63: Pandemic and Regulations Management
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 32: Preparing for the $15 Minimum Wage Video
PC&D Unscripted 32: Preparing for the $15 Minimum Wage

Newsmakers 20: DRB acquires Washify Video
Newsmakers 20: DRB acquires Washify

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 66: High Carwash IQ

This audio reading of “High carwash IQ” discusses carwash controllers.

Wash Talk Ep. 65: Global Carwash Trends

Wash Talk Ep. 64: Creating Chemical Safety Zones

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 66: High Carwash IQ

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “High carwash IQ,” by Associate Publisher – Editorial, Rich DiPaolo, which was featured in the February 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses carwash controllers.

In this article, DiPaolo spoke with the following experts:

  • Dave Ragle, DRB’s lead software engineer
  • Bill Myers, Innovative Control Systems’ support director.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

