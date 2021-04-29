Wash Talk Ep. 66: High Carwash IQ

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “High carwash IQ,” by Associate Publisher – Editorial, Rich DiPaolo, which was featured in the February 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses carwash controllers.

Click Here to Read More

In this article, DiPaolo spoke with the following experts:

Dave Ragle, DRB’s lead software engineer

Bill Myers, Innovative Control Systems’ support director.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.