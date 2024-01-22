 Wash Talk Ep. 184: What to know about Purchase Agreements

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 184: What to know about Purchase Agreements

John-Michael Tamburro of Car Wash Advisory unravels the essential elements of a Purchase Agreement. He also provides tips for ensuring a smooth process.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
John-Michael Tamburro, managing director of Car Wash Advisory.

Welcome to another enlightening episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast! Host Rich DiPaolo is joined by John-Michael Tamburro, managing director of Car Wash Advisory. In this episode, we explore the intricate world of Purchase Agreements within the carwash industry. Join us as we discuss key questions that shine a light on this crucial aspect of business transactions. In our conversation, we cover what a Purchase Agreement is and offer valuable advice for sellers reviewing it. We unravel the purposes of representations and warranties — essential elements in a Purchase Agreement. We also delve into the significance of the due diligence period and provide tips for ensuring a smooth process during this crucial phase. Tamburro also discusses the timing of the entire process, offering clarity on what to expect at each stage. Navigating the complexities of non-competes in the carwash industry is also discussed, providing insights and considerations. Join us for a deep dive into the intricacies of Purchase Agreements and gain valuable insights that can make a significant impact on your carwash business.

Related Articles

Resource: www.carwashadvisory.com/learning/carwash-purchase-agreements

For more information about Car Wash Advisory, click HERE.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

https://youtu.be/FQDURt37oNU

You May Also Like

Shore Corporation
Video

ICYMI: A look back on the Road to AAPEX

Binge the full season. Watch how ASE-certified technician Joe Keene fixes up a rare Lincoln Blackwood and then hits the Lincoln Highway.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

The Lincoln Highway leads to Las Vegas in the Road to AAPEX Season 2

This year, the spotlight shines on the remarkable 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the iconic Lincoln Highway.

Road to AAPEX, Ep. 1: Which road do we take?

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
Wash Talk Ep. 175: Jim McCarthy of J Squared Systems

By carefully considering the type of lighting, longevity and innovative features, carwash owners can create a memorable and inviting environment for their customers.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 174: EWC secures $150 million incremental credit facility

John Roush shares his perspective on what operational excellence means to his business and the current state of the carwash market.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 173: The rise of mini carwash tunnels

Host Rich DiPaolo and Ben Branam from AutoBrite dive into the exciting potential of building or converting to mini tunnels in the carwash industry.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 172: Driving more member ‘at bats’

Host Rich DiPaolo talks with Brian Mattingly of Welcomemat about strategies for increasing member engagement, with a focus on identifying and retaining champion members.

By Rich DiPaolo

Other Posts

Featured profile: Zax Auto Wash

Following the business’ journey from humble beginnings to a bright future.

By Rich DiPaolo
Zax Auto Wash feature profile January 2024 issue of PC&D - Car Wash Advisory
Ammori Equity Partners acquires 19 Zax carwash locations

DETROIT — AEP enters the carwash space with the acquisition and plans to continue building the Zax brand.

By PCD Staff
Zax Auto Wash logo
Car Wash Advisory sells Village Car Wash

LADY LAKE, Fla. — The Village Car Wash is a family owned and operated full-service carwash conveniently located in The Villages.

By PCD Staff
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 10: Where the road ends and the show begins

Be sure to watch the conclusion of this year’s Road to AAPEX.

By PCD Staff
Road to AAPEX, season 2, episode 10