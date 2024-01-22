Wash Talk Ep. 184: What to know about Purchase Agreements

Welcome to another enlightening episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast! Host Rich DiPaolo is joined by John-Michael Tamburro, managing director of Car Wash Advisory. In this episode, we explore the intricate world of Purchase Agreements within the carwash industry. Join us as we discuss key questions that shine a light on this crucial aspect of business transactions. In our conversation, we cover what a Purchase Agreement is and offer valuable advice for sellers reviewing it. We unravel the purposes of representations and warranties — essential elements in a Purchase Agreement. We also delve into the significance of the due diligence period and provide tips for ensuring a smooth process during this crucial phase. Tamburro also discusses the timing of the entire process, offering clarity on what to expect at each stage. Navigating the complexities of non-competes in the carwash industry is also discussed, providing insights and considerations. Join us for a deep dive into the intricacies of Purchase Agreements and gain valuable insights that can make a significant impact on your carwash business.

