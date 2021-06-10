Wash Talk Ep. 72: Self-Serve Technologies Update

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Self-serve technologies update” by Phil Ashland, which was featured in the May 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses new equipment and trends for self-serve carwashes.

In this article, Ashland spoke with the following experts:

Larry McCarty, vice president of U.S. sales with Mark VII

Trent Walter, owner/CEO of National Pride Equipment.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

