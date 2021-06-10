 Wash Talk Ep. 72: Self-Serve Technologies Update
Wash Talk Ep. 72: Self-Serve Technologies Update

Wash Talk Ep. 72: Self-Serve Technologies Update

This audio reading of “Self-serve technologies update” discusses new equipment and trends for self-serve carwashes.

Wash Talk Ep. 71: Leadership Series — Lessons from Failures

Wash Talk Ep. 70: Unlocking the Value of Your Real Estate

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 72: Self-Serve Technologies Update

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Self-serve technologies update” by Phil Ashland, which was featured in the May 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses new equipment and trends for self-serve carwashes.

In this article, Ashland spoke with the following experts:

  • Larry McCarty, vice president of U.S. sales with Mark VII
  • Trent Walter, owner/CEO of National Pride Equipment.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

In this article:
