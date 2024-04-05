 Select Wash Tub locations now offering 2024 Fiesta medals for sale

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Select Wash Tub locations now offering 2024 Fiesta medals for sale

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Each year, The Wash Tub selects a local non-profit organization to support through the sales of Fiesta medals. Haven for Hope is this year’s chosen beneficiary.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Select Wash Tub locations now offering 2024 Fiesta medals for sale

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Wash Tub announced in a press release its partnership with the Alamo Heights High School Art Department for the creation of this year’s Fiesta medal.

Related Articles

Each year, The Wash Tub selects a local non-profit organization to support through the sales of Fiesta medals.

This year, Haven for Hope has been chosen as the beneficiary.

Students from the Alamo Heights High School Art Department were tasked with designing a Fiesta medal that encapsulates the essence of Haven for Hope while incorporating The Wash Tub logo into the design.

After careful consideration, a winning design was chosen from the submissions.

The chosen design has been produced into Fiesta medals by Monarch Trophy and awarded to the winning student, along with a scholarship check.

These unique Fiesta medals are now available for purchase at The Wash Tub locations in San Antonio, Helotes, Schertz and New Braunfels for $10 each.

Proceeds from the sale of Fiesta medals will go toward supporting the work of Haven for Hope, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals experiencing homelessness in the San Antonio area.

You May Also Like

Zips Car Wash Convos, featuring University of Arkansas Softball's sophomore catcher, Lauren Camenzind.
Mammoth Holdings opens PureMagic Carwash in Greater Knoxville
ZIPS Car Wash celebrates 20 years
Cars line up for their free carwash during an annual Soapy Joe's Day celebration.
Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash launches Fundraising with Welcomemat Technology

PLANO, Texas — Through the platform, organizations set their time frame and goal amount and ZIPS will give 50% of each wash sold through their unique fundraiser event link as a weekly direct deposit to support their financial goals.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced its collaboration with Welcomemat, a data-driven marketing firm, to launch ZIPS Fundraising to champion schools, non-profits, youth sports and 501© (3) organizations.

Through Welcomemat, organizations set their time frame and goal amount and ZIPS will give 50% of each wash sold through their unique fundraiser event link as a weekly direct deposit to support their financial goals, the company announced in a press release.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Yoshi Mobility acquires Mobile Auto Concepts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MACi’s eco-conscious carwashes and on-site tire services will complement Yoshi Mobility’s mobility platform, the company said.

By Rich DiPaolo
Yoshi Mobility acquires Mobile Auto Concepts
Metro Express celebrates grand opening of Hayden, Idaho, location

HAYDEN, Idaho — The company announced a donation to a local charity that came from funds raised during the grand opening event.

By Rich DiPaolo
Metro Express celebrates grand opening of Hayden, Idaho, location
Autobell Car Wash debuts in Delaware with first double-tunnel location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new wash features two parallel, 90-foot tunnels: one utilizes a standard track conveyor, while the other incorporates a flat belt conveyor.

By Rich DiPaolo
Autobell Car Wash debuts in Delaware with first double-tunnel location
EWC opens 15th Greater Dayton Flying Ace Express Car Wash

DAYTON, Ohio — The new location will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free “Flying Ace” signature wash featuring ceramic.

By Rich DiPaolo

Other Posts

El Car Wash expands Florida presence with Central, Southwest Florida acquisitions

MIAMI —The company reported that significant investments are being made to enhance both the Suncoast and Sweetwater sites.

By Rich DiPaolo
el car wash florida logo
Autobell fundraiser benefits American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The carwash company donated a portion of its sales of its Rain Repellent Special wash.

By Rich DiPaolo
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The carwash company donated a portion of its sales of its Rain Repellent Special wash.
ZIPS features Razorback gymnast Jensen Scalzo in Car Wash Convos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Meet the University of Arkansas senior in this episode in the second season of the series.

By Rich DiPaolo
ZIPS features Razorback gymnast Jensen Scalzo in Car Wash Convos
Big Dan’s Car Wash opens first location in Southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. — The site boasts a 150-foot tunnel, self-prep stations and 30 vacuums.

By Rich DiPaolo
Big Dan’s Car Wash logo