Select Wash Tub locations now offering 2024 Fiesta medals for sale

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Wash Tub announced in a press release its partnership with the Alamo Heights High School Art Department for the creation of this year’s Fiesta medal.

Each year, The Wash Tub selects a local non-profit organization to support through the sales of Fiesta medals.

This year, Haven for Hope has been chosen as the beneficiary.

Students from the Alamo Heights High School Art Department were tasked with designing a Fiesta medal that encapsulates the essence of Haven for Hope while incorporating The Wash Tub logo into the design.

After careful consideration, a winning design was chosen from the submissions.

The chosen design has been produced into Fiesta medals by Monarch Trophy and awarded to the winning student, along with a scholarship check.

These unique Fiesta medals are now available for purchase at The Wash Tub locations in San Antonio, Helotes, Schertz and New Braunfels for $10 each.

Proceeds from the sale of Fiesta medals will go toward supporting the work of Haven for Hope, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals experiencing homelessness in the San Antonio area.