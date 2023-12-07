WashMetrix becomes a DRB Certified Interface Developer

DALLAS — WashMetrix has announced in a press release they are now a DRB Certified Interface Developer.

DRB offers the certification to enable the secure data exchange between DRB and third-party providers, giving carwash operators enhanced integrations across DRB’s SiteWatch and Patheon platforms.

Rex Womble, co-founder and CEO of WashMetrix, expressed his enthusiasm for this accomplishment, saying, “As a DRB Certified Interface Developer, WashMetrix offers advanced business intelligence solutions to DRB customers of all sizes. WashMetrix serves as the industry’s first purpose-built carwash data analytics software that unifies POS, accounting and HRIS systems into one intuitive data dashboard, saving carwash operators hundreds of hours of reporting time and the ability to more intuitively manage their carwash locations.”

The DRB Certified Interface Developer program provides a platform for the secure exchange of data between DRB and third-party companies with which carwash owners do business.

DRB requires vendors to complete a certification process which helps ensure secure access to carwash data.

DRB supports its approved vendors with technical assistance and system updates.

Ian Williams, DRB’s president and CEO, emphasized, “The Certified Interface program plays a crucial role in DRB’s data-driven solutions for the carwash industry. The collaboration with WashMetrix provides shared customers with reassurance that their technology requirements are being supported by both providers.”