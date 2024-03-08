Washworld Inc. announces Canadian distributor

DE PERE, Wis. — Washworld announced in a press release they have recently added a new member to their distributor network.

P.D. McLaren Limited will be selling and servicing Washworld vehicle wash systems throughout British Columbia, Canada.

P.D. McLaren Limited is a long-established company priding itself on superior customer service, sharing with Washworld the commitment to providing their customers with high-quality, long-lasting carwash systems, the release stated.

For more information, visit www.washworldinc.com.

Washworld Inc. manufactures Razor, Razor EDGE, Razor Double Barrel and Razor XR-7 touch-free carwash systems as well as Profile MAX, Profile ST and Profile LXR soft touch carwash systems.

New to the vehicle wash lineup is Profile Apex, which Washworld says gives the best of both worlds by giving customers the freedom to offer totally touch-free experience, entirely soft touch experience or a hybrid combination of both.