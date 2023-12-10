 Washworld Inc. announces new Georgia distributor

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Washworld Inc. announces new Georgia distributor

DE PERE, Wisc. — Car Wash Chemical Solutions will be selling and servicing Washworld vehicle wash systems throughout Georgia.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

DE PERE, Wisc. — Washworld has announced in a press release they have recently added a new member to their distributor network. 

Related Articles

Car Wash Chemical Solutions will be selling and servicing Washworld vehicle wash systems throughout Georgia.  

For more information, visit www.washworldinc.com.

Washworld Inc. manufactures Razor, Razor EDGE, Razor Double Barrel and Razor XR-7 touch-free carwash systems as well as Profile MAX, Profile ST and Profile LXR soft touch carwash systems.

New to the vehicle wash lineup is Profile Apex, which Washworld says gives the best of both worlds by giving customers the freedom to offer totally touch-free experience, entirely soft touch experience or a hybrid combination of both. 

You May Also Like

ZIPS Car Wash recently unveiled its third episode of Car Wash Convos, which features Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, University of Georgia wide receiver
Carwash News

Memphis Tigers’ Joel Williams in ZIPS’s Car Wash Convos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is the first of four episodes to feature Memphis Tiger student-athletes and highlights Williams’s life off the field.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
In this episode of Car Wash Convos, Joel Williams joins host Sydney Neely in the ZIPS Car Wash tunnel. They’re talking Louisiana slang, dream cars, how Joel makes his gumbo and more!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ZIPS Car Wash unveiled its latest episode of Car Wash Convos featuring Joel Williams, University of Memphis defensive back.

This is the first of four episodes to feature Memphis Tiger student-athletes and highlights Williams's life off the field.

Topics of discussion as he rides through his local ZIPS include where he gets his athletic drive, his gumbo preferences and how he's settling into life in Memphis.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Mammoth Holdings refinances to scale platform, drive growth

DALLAS — The financing will help Mammoth achieve its goal of reaching 500 sites across the country.

By PCD Staff
Matthews closes $8m land sale of future mixed-use development project

LOS ANGELES — The former carwash site was sold as a redevelopment opportunity zoned for mixed-use.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash welcomes new chief marketing officer

PLANO, Texas — Rebecca Latacz will be responsible for brand and promotional strategy, and helping the chain expand its digital and membership platforms.

By PCD Staff
Driven Brands reports third quarter results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Revenue increased 12% powered by 6% same-store sales growth and 6% net store growth.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Season 2 of ZIPS’s Car Wash Convos launches

PLANO, Texas — Episode 1, now on YouTube, features Ja’Tavion Sanders of the Texas Longhorns.

By PCD Staff
Arcadian Services acquires CBC Distributing

FLORENCE, Ala. — CBC’s facility becomes part of the Arcadian distribution network, allowing for increased product inventories as well as geographical reach.

By PCD Staff
MILES Auto Spa distributes discount cards to benefit Williamson Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Community members to receive discounts on carwashes, portion of proceeds to support local healthcare system.

By PCD Staff
Big Dan’s Car Wash opens 3 locations in a month

ROME, Ga. — With these three openings, Big Dan’s has seven sites open in Georgia, one in South Carolina and nine in Florida.

By PCD Staff