 Washworld expands manufacturing facility

DE PERE, Wis. — The expansion will double the production square footage to accommodate the growing demand for Washworld products.

By PCD Staff

DE PERE, Wis. — Washworld, Inc. announced in a press release the significant expansion of their manufacturing facility in De Pere, Wisconsin.

The expansion will double the production square footage to accommodate the growing demand for Washworld products and further enhance their commitment to delivering excellence to their valued customers.

This strategic initiative represents a pivotal moment in the company’s history, reflecting their dedication to meeting the evolving needs of their customers and positioning Washworld as an industry leader for years to come.

“The decision to expand our facilities is a testament to the unwavering support and loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our hardworking team,” said Pete Jensen, co-owner at Washworld. “This expansion represents an exciting milestone for us, enabling us to better serve our customers and reinforce our position as a market leader.”

Washworld is focused on establishing a state-of-the-art facility featuring cutting-edge technologies to optimize operational efficiency.

The new expansion will be designed with eco-friendly features, reducing the environmental impact and contributing to a greener future. 

With additional space, they aim to improve customer service and satisfaction by offering a wider range of products and ensuring faster turnaround times, the release stated.

The groundbreaking ceremony commenced August 9, 2023, and the project is expected to be completed by Spring 2024.

During this period, Washworld assures their customers that all operations will continue without interruption, and they remain committed to delivering exceptional quality and service.

