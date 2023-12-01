 Washworld, Inc. announces new distributor

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Washworld, Inc. announces new distributor

DE PERE, Wisc. — Brite Products, Inc. will be selling and servicing Washworld vehicle wash sys-tems throughout southeastern Florida.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

DE PERE, Wisc. — Washworld has announced in a press release they have recently added a new member to their distributor network. 

Related Articles

Brite Products, Inc. located in Riviera Beach, Florida, will be selling and servicing Washworld vehicle wash systems throughout southeastern Florida.  

Washworld, Inc. manufactures Razor, Razor EDGE, Razor Double Barrel and Razor XR-7 touch- free car wash systems as well as Profile MAX, Profile ST and Profile LXR soft touch carwash systems.

New to the vehicle wash lineup is Profile Apex, which Washworld says gives the best of both worlds by giving you the freedom to offer totally touch-free experience, entirely soft touch experience or a hybrid combination of both. 

You May Also Like

In this episode of Car Wash Convos, Joel Williams joins host Sydney Neely in the ZIPS Car Wash tunnel. They’re talking Louisiana slang, dream cars, how Joel makes his gumbo and more!
Carwash News

MILES Auto Spa distributes discount cards to benefit Williamson Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Community members to receive discounts on carwashes, portion of proceeds to support local healthcare system.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MILES Auto Spa and Express Carwashes has partnered with Williamson Health on a new co-branded carwash card that will provide the holder of the card a 10% discount on all carwash and detailing services along with a contribution to the Williamson Health Foundation.

To launch the program, MILES will be distributing 2,500 cards to Williamson Health employees, credentialed medical staff, volunteers, board members and friends of the foundation.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Big Dan’s Car Wash opens 3 locations in a month

ROME, Ga. — With these three openings, Big Dan’s has seven sites open in Georgia, one in South Carolina and nine in Florida.

By PCD Staff
El Car Wash acquires Ultimate Express

MIAMI — El Car Wash will merge Ultimate Express into their current unlimited membership programs, allowing members to have access to all 75+ locations.

By PCD Staff
Spark Car Wash raises $30 million to expand footprint across Northeast

SUMMIT, N.J. — The investment enables Spark to further develop its expanding store base.

By PCD Staff
Summit Wash Holdings grows in Connecticut

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The addition of two Russell Speeder’s locations brings the brand’s count to 30.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Express Wash Concepts innovates fleet car care with app

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The new app offers fleet customers account management, user administration and regular monitoring of wash data.

By PCD Staff
Soapy Joe’s Car Wash opens location in Vista, California

VISTA, Calif. — The grand opening festivities will include free carwashes for every customer all day.

By PCD Staff
Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash

DALLAS — With five locations now in the Fargo, North Dakota, market, this new site is the 22nd Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

By PCD Staff
ScrubaDub, Community Servings provide meals for neighbors with ‘Pie in the Sky’

BOSTON — Motorists who make a $35 ‘Pie for a Client’ donation will receive a free Express Wash.

By PCD Staff