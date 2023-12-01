Washworld, Inc. announces new distributor

DE PERE, Wisc. — Washworld has announced in a press release they have recently added a new member to their distributor network.

Brite Products, Inc. located in Riviera Beach, Florida, will be selling and servicing Washworld vehicle wash systems throughout southeastern Florida.

Washworld, Inc. manufactures Razor, Razor EDGE, Razor Double Barrel and Razor XR-7 touch- free car wash systems as well as Profile MAX, Profile ST and Profile LXR soft touch carwash systems.

New to the vehicle wash lineup is Profile Apex, which Washworld says gives the best of both worlds by giving you the freedom to offer totally touch-free experience, entirely soft touch experience or a hybrid combination of both.