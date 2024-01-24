Whistle Express accelerates growth with strategic leadership appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whistle Express announced in a press release several strategic leadership appointments aimed at propelling the brand’s growth in 2024.

New hires include:

Chief Financial Officer Mehdi Houissa , a talented finance executive who has spent much of his career in consumer businesses such as Victoria’s Secret, Walmart and Lowe’s, building a strong reputation for managing large budgets and driving operational efficiencies across multi-site companies.

, a talented finance executive who has spent much of his career in consumer businesses such as Victoria’s Secret, Walmart and Lowe’s, building a strong reputation for managing large budgets and driving operational efficiencies across multi-site companies. Chief Technology Officer Naveen Singhal , who bringsmore than 20 years of leadership and management experience in digital, product management, technology and data transformation. Singhal brings with him insights from various sectors including retail, financial services and software, having previously led digital technology for Capital One and Total Wine & More.

, who bringsmore than 20 years of leadership and management experience in digital, product management, technology and data transformation. Singhal brings with him insights from various sectors including retail, financial services and software, having previously led digital technology for Capital One and Total Wine & More. Chief Transformation Officer and Head of Integration Michael Osovski ,a globally experienced finance and portfolio operations executive specializing in mergers and acquisitions integration and technology transformation and innovation. Recognized for his exceptional leadership with a focus on driving organizational improvement through strategic global initiatives, Osovski previously held several executive titles at Driven Brands.

,a globally experienced finance and portfolio operations executive specializing in mergers and acquisitions integration and technology transformation and innovation. Recognized for his exceptional leadership with a focus on driving organizational improvement through strategic global initiatives, Osovski previously held several executive titles at Driven Brands. Chief Operating Officer Brannan Lahoda, whose proven track record of building world-class teams to rapidly scale brands includes growing Take 5 Oil Change’s store count tenfold in four years and doubling International Car Wash Group’s store count in 18 months.

“Whistle Express has been steadily building momentum for years, and adding these talented professionals to our C-suite will help us put our foot on the gas,” said Whistle Express CEO Jose Costa. “We are confident 2024 will be a pivotal year for our company, and I am energized and excited to bring these exceptional individuals onto our team.”

These additions come at a crucial moment for the company as Whistle Express, previously known as Magnolia Wash Holdings, recently unified more than 100 carwash locations from a variety of local and regional chains and independent operators into one cohesive brand, offering customers a consistent, elevated wash experience, the release stated.

Whistle Express is currently the 10th largest carwash brand in the country and has implemented an aggressive growth plan that will add up to 50 additional locations in 2024.

These new leadership executives form a team with diverse backgrounds and extensive experience, all with the common goal of driving Whistle’s category leadership as customers’ first choice for convenient car care.

For more information, visit www.whistleexpresscarwash.com.