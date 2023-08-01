Splash Car Wash opens in Oswego, growing chain to 59 washes

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, announced in a press release the opening of its 59th location.

Located in in Oswego, New York, the new express wash, which is equipped with a 150-foot conveyor and 17 free self-service vacuum stations, is Splash’s 40th in New York.

The Oswego wash construction was completed under the direction of Dave Clements and Jeff Arnold, Splash’s upstate New York development partners and the former owners of Classy Chassy, a multi-site wash operator that Splash acquired in 2021.

Clements and Arnold are also managing the development of a new wash in Leray, New York, which is expected to open within the next two weeks.

Construction continues in Randolph, Massachusetts, and Derby, Connecticut, with anticipated openings in early September closely followed by two new washes under development in Shelburne and Rutland, Vermont.

Construction at the Randolph and Derby sites is overseen by Glen Sheeley, and the Vermont sites are managed by Aaron Vincelette, one of Splash’s development partners and former owner of ECO Car Wash.

Other projects underway include express washes in Henrietta, Clay, Fayetteville and Hamburg, New York, as well as the renovation of a former “Buckman’s Car Wash” location in Greece, New York.