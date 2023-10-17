Wildcat Capital Management-backed carwash platform receives strategic growth investment

NEW YORK — Wildcat Capital Management announced in a press release that its carwash platform — which includes Club Car Wash and Express Wash Concepts — has received a significant growth investment from Sculptor Real Estate.

The new capital will be used to accelerate development initiatives for Wildcat’s carwash platform, which currently operates in over 225 locations across the United States, offering high-quality, convenient and affordable carwash services, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sculptor Real Estate, which shares our vision to deliver the best carwash experience to our customers and communities,” said Roland Bartels, CEO of Club Car Wash. “Sculptor’s support will enable us to expand our footprint and reach new markets, while maintaining our focus on operational excellence and customer satisfaction.”

John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts, added: “We look forward to working with Sculptor Real Estate as we continue to provide the highest quality and value to our dedicated customers, identify and acquire attractive sites for new carwashes, and optimize our existing portfolio.”

Drew Tarlow, managing director at Wildcat Capital Management, said: “We are very proud of what Club Car Wash and Express Wash Concepts have achieved in the past few years, becoming leaders in their respective markets and regions. We are excited to welcome Sculptor as a strategic partner, as we prepare our companies for the next phase of growth.”

Nicholas Hecker, chief investment officer of Sculptor Real Estate, said: “We are impressed by the strong track records and reputations of Club Car Wash and Express Wash Concepts, which have built best-in-class carwash businesses with loyal customer bases and differentiated value propositions. We are delighted to join forces with Wildcat Capital Management to support the car wash platform’s ambitious growth plans.”