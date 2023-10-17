 Wildcat Capital Management-backed carwash platform receives strategic growth investment

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Wildcat Capital Management-backed carwash platform receives strategic growth investment

NEW YORK — The new capital will be used to accelerate development initiatives for Wildcat's carwash platform, which currently operates in over 225 locations across the United States.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

NEW YORK — Wildcat Capital Management announced in a press release that its carwash platform — which includes Club Car Wash and Express Wash Concepts — has received a significant growth investment from Sculptor Real Estate.

Related Articles

The new capital will be used to accelerate development initiatives for Wildcat’s carwash platform, which currently operates in over 225 locations across the United States, offering high-quality, convenient and affordable carwash services, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sculptor Real Estate, which shares our vision to deliver the best carwash experience to our customers and communities,” said Roland Bartels, CEO of Club Car Wash. “Sculptor’s support will enable us to expand our footprint and reach new markets, while maintaining our focus on operational excellence and customer satisfaction.”

John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts, added: “We look forward to working with Sculptor Real Estate as we continue to provide the highest quality and value to our dedicated customers, identify and acquire attractive sites for new carwashes, and optimize our existing portfolio.”

Drew Tarlow, managing director at Wildcat Capital Management, said: “We are very proud of what Club Car Wash and Express Wash Concepts have achieved in the past few years, becoming leaders in their respective markets and regions. We are excited to welcome Sculptor as a strategic partner, as we prepare our companies for the next phase of growth.”

Nicholas Hecker, chief investment officer of Sculptor Real Estate, said: “We are impressed by the strong track records and reputations of Club Car Wash and Express Wash Concepts, which have built best-in-class carwash businesses with loyal customer bases and differentiated value propositions. We are delighted to join forces with Wildcat Capital Management to support the car wash platform’s ambitious growth plans.”

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Woodie’s Wash Shack opens 2 locations in Lakewood Ranch

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — To celebrate the opening of both locations, the company is offering special promotions, including reduced membership prices and other exclusive offers.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Woodie's Wash Shack announced in a press release the opening of its 15th and 16th locations, "Woodie's Wash Shack – SilverPalm" nestled in the heart of Lakewood Ranch at 13825 State Rd. 70 E in Bradenton, and “Woodie’s Wash Shack – CenterPoint” located at 6612 University Pkwy. in Sarasota.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
WOW Carwash opens 11th location

LAS VEGAS — WOW also acquired local carwash brand, Soap City Express Car Wash earlier this year.

By PCD Staff
WhiteWater Express celebrates 100th location

FORT WORTH, Texas — The 100th location grand opening will offer the first 100 customers $100 in washes and exclusive membership deals.

By PCD Staff
Flying Ace expands footprint with 2 new Dayton area locations

DAYTON, Ohio — Construction is expected to wrap up in late winter or early spring, with doors opening to customers shortly thereafter.

By PCD Staff
OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions to highlight latest innovations at PEI/NACS Show 2023

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — The company will have two booths featuring its vehicle wash equipment and payment systems.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Express Wash Concepts welcomes Pamela Casto as VP, operations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Casto will oversee field operations and execute EWC’s vision and mission strategy, which includes more than 90 locations across six states.

By PCD Staff
Express Wash Concepts
Autobell drives breast cancer awareness, action with giveaways, donation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First-time unlimited plan members will receive their first month for just $5, with Autobell donating a portion of proceeds to NBCF.

By PCD Staff
303 Automotive announces new YouTube series

CHICAGO — The web series will provide a wealth of knowledge, tips and tricks to achieve the ultimate in protection and the perfect show-quality look.

By PCD Staff
Club Car Wash appeals permit denial

MADISON, Wis. — The area surrounding the proposed facility is zoned for mixed use, with auto-oriented uses specifically permitted in the CC-T District.

By PCD Staff