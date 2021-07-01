 Worker loses leg at carwash
Worker loses leg at carwash

Carwash News

Worker loses leg at carwash

 

HELENA, Mont. — According to www.helenair.com, a 46-year-old employee lost his leg when a piece of machinery at Woody’s Carwash severed it.

The employee got his leg caught in machinery, and a bar severed his lower leg.

He received a full response from emergency staff, and someone had already applied a tourniquet by the time first responders arrived.

The employee and his detached leg were transported to St. Peter’s Health, but no other information was available at the time of reporting.

The carwash said it hoped to reopen later that day.

Read the original story here.

