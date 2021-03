COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to www.woodtv.com , a worker got his leg stuck in the conveyor at the Sparkle Buggy Car Wash.

Click Here to Read More

Comstock Township Fire and Rescue was called to the carwash around 3: 45 p.m.

Emergency responders found the worker’s leg trapped in the machinery, and it took about 20 minutes to free him from it.

The worker was taken to the hospital with injuries to his leg that were not considered life-threatening.

Read the original article here.