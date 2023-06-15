 ZIPS Car Wash celebrates grand opening of 2nd Baxter location

BAXTER, Minn. — ZIPS will offer a grand opening membership for just $10 for the first month of unlimited Get It All services for a limited time.

By PCD Staff

BAXTER, Minn. — ZIPS Car Wash announced the grand opening of their second carwash location in Baxter and to celebrate, ZIPS is offering its best wash, the Get It All for just $5, June 8-11 at the location just south of MN-210 in front of the Walmart Supercenter at 7361 Glory Road.

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce co-hosted a ribbon cutting with ZIPS on June 8 at the new location.

Customers enjoyed discounted carwashes, unlimited wash club discounts and free giveaways all weekend long.

Local favorite, Pit Happens Food Truck, was on site for visitors to grab a carwash and lunch on their mid-day break.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Minnesota to six sites as we grow in Baxter,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “This location is the latest ZIPS prototype design and we’ve incorporated a number of equipment updates to help clean and protect your vehicle. Our building and property layout is intended to be a welcomed site in the community, featuring easy entries and exits for quick and convenient services,” he added.

ZIPS will offer a grand opening membership for just $10 for the first month of unlimited Get It All services when you sign up at the Grand Rapids location June 8-11 and are a new club member.

Current unlimited customers can now enjoy both locations in Baxter.

“We’re proud to expand in Minnesota and to serve our customers across the country at over 275 locations,” said Mark Youngworth, chief operating officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We strive to offer a clean, shiny vehicle and friendly service to every customer that pulls into a ZIPS and with our unlimited plans we’re serving customers in their hometowns and as they travel,” he added.

As ZIPS continues to grow, new features are now available to Minnesota customers, including ZIPS Clean Car Guarantee, online carwash purchases and complimentary self-detailing centers. ZIPS Clean Car Guarantee is a hassle-free way to ensure that if “life happens” within 24 hours of your carwash, just return to the ZIPS of original purchase and receive a free Wash & Dry carwash with the wash code found on your receipt.

Buy online and save on car washes and redeem when it’s convenient for you.

