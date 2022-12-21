ZIPS Car Wash releases Car Wash Convos™ featuring Tayven Jackson, University of Tennessee quarterback - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Click Here to Read More

Car Wash Convos™ is the brand’s unique approach to name, image and likeness (NIL), allowing college sports fans to “ride along” for a personality-driven video during the carwash.

This campaign launched last month, and 10 additional episodes will be released during the 2022 to 2023 college athletics season.

ZIPS Car Wash is the proud sponsor of the Tennessee Volunteers®, and the partnership with the university and five additional LEARFIELD properties represents the largest sponsorship of its kind in the carwash industry, according to the press release.

“Tayven is just getting started in his college football career, and while our sponsorship through LEARFIELD allows us to connect school IP with 12 student-athletes’ NIL in the first year, it’s particularly special to get to partner with a student-athlete at the start of his college journey,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We see Tayven’s immense potential, and as football season turns into bowl season, we look forward to supporting the Vols and Tayven now and in the years to come.”