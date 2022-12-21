ZIPS Car Wash releases Car Wash Convos™ featuring Tayven Jackson, University of Tennessee quarterback - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) has announced the release of its Car Wash Convos™ featuring Tayven Jackson, University of Tennessee (UT) Volunteers’® freshman quarterback.
Car Wash Convos™ is the brand’s unique approach to name, image and likeness (NIL), allowing college sports fans to “ride along” for a personality-driven video during the carwash.
This campaign launched last month, and 10 additional episodes will be released during the 2022 to 2023 college athletics season.
ZIPS Car Wash is the proud sponsor of the Tennessee Volunteers®, and the partnership with the university and five additional LEARFIELD properties represents the largest sponsorship of its kind in the carwash industry, according to the press release.
“Tayven is just getting started in his college football career, and while our sponsorship through LEARFIELD allows us to connect school IP with 12 student-athletes’ NIL in the first year, it’s particularly special to get to partner with a student-athlete at the start of his college journey,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We see Tayven’s immense potential, and as football season turns into bowl season, we look forward to supporting the Vols and Tayven now and in the years to come.”
ZIPS’ NIL activation in the first year of the agreement features four student-athletes from the University of Tennessee, including women’s basketball forward Rickea Jackson, men’s basketball forward Jonas Aidoo and softball pitcher Karlyn Pickens.
Car Wash Convos™ gives fans a glimpse into the lives of these student-athletes during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash in their university town.
In the videos, student-athletes are interviewed about their off-the-field lives by other student-athletes representing the university — all while experiencing a carwash.
Jackson’s host, Kenzie Couch, is a senior on the UT cheer team pursuing a degree in public relations.
“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with such accomplished Tennessee athletes to represent ZIPS Car Wash,” said Jackson. “Car Wash Convos has been a fun way for Vol fans to get to know more about me off the field.”
Along with the launch of Tayven Jackson’s video, Knoxville ZIPS customers can enjoy a $5 Wash & Dry Car Wash from now until Dec. 31, 2022, with Tayven’s Wash Code: 3333, valid at any ZIPS Car Wash in Tennessee.
ZIPS owns and operates 20 locations across Knoxville, over 30 locations in Tennessee and over 275 locations across 24 states.
To find a location near you, visit zipscarwash.com.
ZIPS will celebrate the Vols heading to the Capital One Orange Bowl with a pep rally at ZIPS, 106 Moss Grove in Knoxville on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Meet Josh & Swain from the Sports Animal from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., enter to win a UT prize pack and UT men’s basketball tickets during the event, and take photos with the UT spirit squad.