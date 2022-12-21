 ZIPS Car Wash releases Car Wash Convos™ featuring Tayven Jackson, University of Tennessee quarterback - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

ZIPS Car Wash releases Car Wash Convos™ featuring Tayven Jackson, University of Tennessee quarterback

on

Mint Eco Car Wash acquires 10th site

on

On The Spot full-serve carwash grand opening

on

Sonny’s Enterprises acquires CWT Services
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 82: Shifting industry dynamics and the Top 50 List Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 82: Shifting industry dynamics and the Top 50 List

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022

Current Digital Issue

December 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk: Happy Holidays from PC&D

Our host makes a special announcement.

Wash Talk Ep. 142: Financing options for carwash owners

Ways carwash owners can manage and grow their businesses.

Wash Talk Ep. 141: Exec. Series — Mammoth Holdings

Dave Hoffman speaks about the company's growth over the past year.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash releases Car Wash Convos™ featuring Tayven Jackson, University of Tennessee quarterback

 

on

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) has announced the release of its Car Wash Convos™ featuring Tayven Jackson, University of Tennessee (UT) Volunteers’® freshman quarterback.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Car Wash Convos™ is the brand’s unique approach to name, image and likeness (NIL), allowing college sports fans to “ride along” for a personality-driven video during the carwash.

This campaign launched last month, and 10 additional episodes will be released during the 2022 to 2023 college athletics season.

ZIPS Car Wash is the proud sponsor of the Tennessee Volunteers®, and the partnership with the university and five additional LEARFIELD properties represents the largest sponsorship of its kind in the carwash industry, according to the press release.

“Tayven is just getting started in his college football career, and while our sponsorship through LEARFIELD allows us to connect school IP with 12 student-athletes’ NIL in the first year, it’s particularly special to get to partner with a student-athlete at the start of his college journey,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We see Tayven’s immense potential, and as football season turns into bowl season, we look forward to supporting the Vols and Tayven now and in the years to come.”

Advertisement

ZIPS’ NIL activation in the first year of the agreement features four student-athletes from the University of Tennessee, including women’s basketball forward Rickea Jackson, men’s basketball forward Jonas Aidoo and softball pitcher Karlyn Pickens.

Car Wash Convos™ gives fans a glimpse into the lives of these student-athletes during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash in their university town.

In the videos, student-athletes are interviewed about their off-the-field lives by other student-athletes representing the university — all while experiencing a carwash.

Jackson’s host, Kenzie Couch, is a senior on the UT cheer team pursuing a degree in public relations.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with such accomplished Tennessee athletes to represent ZIPS Car Wash,” said Jackson. “Car Wash Convos has been a fun way for Vol fans to get to know more about me off the field.”

Advertisement

Along with the launch of Tayven Jackson’s video, Knoxville ZIPS customers can enjoy a $5 Wash & Dry Car Wash from now until Dec. 31, 2022, with Tayven’s Wash Code: 3333, valid at any ZIPS Car Wash in Tennessee. 

ZIPS owns and operates 20 locations across Knoxville, over 30 locations in Tennessee and over 275 locations across 24 states.

To find a location near you, visit zipscarwash.com.  

ZIPS will celebrate the Vols heading to the Capital One Orange Bowl with a pep rally at ZIPS, 106 Moss Grove in Knoxville on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Meet Josh & Swain from the Sports Animal from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., enter to win a UT prize pack and UT men’s basketball tickets during the event, and take photos with the UT spirit squad.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Take 5 Car Wash launches national business fleet program

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash opens new location in Springfield, Missouri

Carwash News: Windtrax Inc.’s Brad Daniels announces retirement

Carwash News: Dan Pittman joins Amplify Car Wash Advisors

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing